CNN: China plans ‘false flag’ tactics as excuse for war against Taiwan

Outrage about fictitious incident could allegedly help justify attack on Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/16 17:30
Taiwanese soldiers training with a self-propelled gun in Pingtung County in 2019. 

Taiwanese soldiers training with a self-propelled gun in Pingtung County in 2019.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China might be training for a “false flag” operation likely to trigger outrage helping to justify a war against Taiwan, CNN reported Friday (Dec. 15).

The United States news service said it based its report on a Taiwanese security document it had “obtained and reviewed exclusively.” The document was related to investigating fabricated media reports during the summer.

A Taiwanese newspaper alleged the U.S. had ordered Taiwan to develop biological weapons for use against China in the event of war. The report mentioned discussions between senior Taiwanese officials about the non-existent project, though there was no evidence such talks ever took place, CNN said.

China seemed to be practicing the use of disinformation to create an excuse for a military attack against Taiwan while alleging the U.S. was about to launch a war against China, CNN quoted a Taiwanese security official as saying.

A “false flag” operation in a similar way could provoke public outrage in China, which could then be used as justification by the communist country’s leaders to justify military action against Taiwan, according to the CNN report.
