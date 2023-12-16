Hong Kong-born actor Chapman To to vote in Taiwan presidential election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Actor Chapman To (杜汶澤) will be a first-time voter in Taiwan’s presidential election almost four years after he moved from Hong Kong, reports said Saturday (Dec. 16).

He applied for Taiwan citizenship as he found it difficult to find work in his native Hong Kong due to his support for the democracy movement, per CNA. To, 51, wrote on his Facebook page Friday (Dec. 15) that he was leaving to work in Japan, but that he would be back by election day.

“No matter what, I must return home to vote on Jan. 13, because it is the first time in my life that I vote for a president,” To wrote.

People who have not luved under authoritarian regimes cannot understand the feeling, he said, adding that even if they disliked politics, people should not forego the right to protect their own country.

To did not comment on his choice of candidate. Opinion poll frontrunner, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), is facing challenges from Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and from Taiwan People’s Party Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).