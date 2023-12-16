Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

US Homeland Security fines Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines

Passenger allowed to board flight in Taoyuan without valid entry documents for US

  319
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/16 13:50
Starlux has been fined by U.S. Homeland Security over a passenger without valid travel documents. (Facebook, Starlux photo)

Starlux has been fined by U.S. Homeland Security over a passenger without valid travel documents. (Facebook, Starlux photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States Homeland Security fined Starlux Airlines US$6,696 (NT$210,000) for failing to check the documents of a passenger, reports said Friday (Dec. 15).

On Nov. 26, a passenger boarded Starlux flight JX002 at Taoyuan International Airport. However, when he arrived in Los Angeles, he turned out not to be in possession of valid documents to enter the U.S., causing him to be put on a flight back, per CNA.

Homeland Security said the case violated laws concerning the unlawful bringing of aliens into the U.S. Starlux responded it had completed an investigation into the incident and made adjustments to prevent such a case from occurring again.

Starlux started flights in 2020 just as COVID-19 was expanding across the world. The airline joined the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Dec. 4 and is scheduled to launch services between Taoyuan and San Francisco on Saturday (Dec. 16).
Starlux Airlines
Homeland Security
immigration control
immigration law
Los Angeles
LAX

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan fruit and bubble tea brand Guji goes international, seeks Asian partners
Taiwan fruit and bubble tea brand Guji goes international, seeks Asian partners
2023/11/10 15:48
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines to recruit 60 Japanese cabin crew members
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines to recruit 60 Japanese cabin crew members
2023/10/25 15:15
Taiwan’s baseball dreams alive as sport returns to 2028 Olympics
Taiwan’s baseball dreams alive as sport returns to 2028 Olympics
2023/10/17 14:39
Starlux to start direct Taipei to San Francisco flights
Starlux to start direct Taipei to San Francisco flights
2023/09/13 14:54
Taiwan Starlux Airlines plane damaged during hard landing in Bangkok
Taiwan Starlux Airlines plane damaged during hard landing in Bangkok
2023/07/28 19:43