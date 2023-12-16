Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to mobilize foreign support

Ukraine wants to mobilize support for its defense against the Russian invasion with further foreign policy initiatives, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defense units engaged Russian drones over Kyiv.

Ukraine puts head of Russian church on 'wanted' list

Ukrainian Interior Ministry placed the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, a backer of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on a wanted list after security services accused him of abetting the conflict.

The measure is purely symbolic, as Patriarch Kirill is in Russia and under no threat of arrest. It was the latest step in Ukraine's campaign to uproot the influence of priests it alleges maintain close links to Russia and subvert Ukrainian society.

A post on the Ukrainian ministry's wanted list identified Kirill by name, showed him in his clerical robes and described him as "an individual in hiding from the bodies of pre-trial investigation." It said he had been "missing" since November 11.

Orthodox Christianity is the dominant faith in Ukraine, and authorities in Kyiv have launched criminal cases against clergy linked to a branch of the Orthodox church once directly linked to the Russian church and Kirill. The church says it severed all links to Moscow in May 2022.

Ukrainian air defense units engage Russian drones over Kyiv

A series of explosions resounded throughout the Ukrainian capital early on Saturday as air defense units engaged Russian drones.

Explosions were reported on both banks of the Dnieper River that runs through the city. There were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said anti-aircraft units went into action as groups of drones flew near the city. He said Russian forces were targeting areas near the city center.

Anti-aircraft activity was heavy, he said, in the Darnytskyi district on the east bank of the Dnieper and explosions also struck historic Podil on the opposite bank.

Witnesses said air raid sirens went off on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, while on the western bank, police warned residents of the air raid through loudspeakers.

Authorities warned of possible missile attacks in areas of Kyiv region surrounding the capital, where explosions were also reported.

Russia says it has repelled Ukrainian drone attacks on Crimea

The Russian military said on Friday evening that it had repelled Ukrainian drone attacks on the annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

The Ministry of Defence in Moscow said its forces shot down 26 Ukrainian drones.

Explosions could be heard in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol because, according to Moscow-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, air defenses were deployed and Ukrainian drones were shot down in the process.

Russian authorities also reported Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian region of Kursk on the border with Ukraine on Friday. Governor Roman Starovoyt said four drones had been intercepted there.

Ukraine lacks major funding for 2024, Ukrainian MP says

Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, told DW that it is extremely dangerous for Ukraine not to have any of the pledged major funding in place for 2024.

"The day when it will become a major problem is January the first," she said.

If the aid is not prepared in Washington and Brussels, the Ukrainian government will not be able to fulfill its duties and some payments will not be made, Rudik added.

"As always, especially toughest the first month of the year when there would be there may be a delay," she said, adding that there is usually a lag time between the political decision to provide aid and when the money arrives.

Zelenskyy to continue to mobilize foreign support for Ukraine

Ukraine wants to mobilize support for its defense against the Russian invasion with further foreign policy initiatives, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We continue our work with partners to preserve unity in the defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video he recorded in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

"The coming weeks will also be active in our foreign policy, and we have already begun planning activities for January," he said.

Ukraine wants to talk to Europe, the United States and other supporters, he announced, without giving details.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian full-scale invasion for almost 22 months.

