President endorses Lai-Hsiao ahead of Taiwan election

Tsai Ing-wen says voting for DPP means making Taiwan progressively better

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/16 11:01
President Tsai Ing-wen. 

President Tsai Ing-wen.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (Dec. 15) gave her full support for Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴).

Speaking at an event in Taichung, Tsai said that many foundations have been laid during her time as president, and voting for the DPP means continuing policies that would make Taiwan progressively better, per CNA. She urged the public that if they agreed with the recent policies of her administration, they should follow the “Tsai Ing-wen route.”

Tsai joked that instead of “win Taiwan with virtue” (美德贏台灣), a play on the DPP candidates’ names, the campaign slogan should be expanded to “beautiful victory” (英德美), another name pun.

The president emphasized Taiwan’s need for experienced leaders due to volatile international situations. The leaders must remain composed and find solutions to problems, communicating with the people to overcome difficulties together, she said.

Commenting on her own experience, Tsai said the nation faced numerous challenges since 2016, but with the support of the people, it managed to overcome these hurdles. She acknowledged that while people voted for her, they also criticized her, which is a part of Taiwan's democracy.
