US announces potential sale of military data link equipment to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Department of State announced a potential sale of Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4) to Taiwan on Friday (Dec. 15).

The package includes C4 Life Cycle Support, procurement of spare and repair parts, technical documentation, personnel training, software and hardware, software development, and other related logistics and program support, for approximately US$300 million (NT$9.4 billion), according to the U.S. Defense Security and Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The proposed sale will enhance Taiwan's capability "to meet current and future threats by enhancing operational readiness and maintenance of its existing C4 capabilities and sustaining capabilities that provide a secure flow of tactical information required for the development of a Joint Common Operational Picture,” DSCA said. Taiwan will have no difficulty incorporating the equipment into its inventory, it added.

DSCA said the deal would require around 26 U.S. government personnel and 83 contractor representatives to travel to Taiwan to provide engineering and technical support services as well as program and technical reviews.

C4 technology provides militaries with awareness of developments on the battlefield to "counter the strategic means, operational plans, and tactical methods" of enemy forces, according to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked the U.S. government for consistently fulfilling its security commitments, as stipulated in the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. This marks the 12th arms sale to Taiwan by the Biden administration, demonstrating the continued normalization of arms sales to Taiwan and the U.S. government's attention to Taiwan's defense needs.

In the face of China's ongoing military expansion and provocations, Taiwan remains “committed to enhancing its self-defense capabilities to safeguard its territory, defend the well-being of its people, and preserve its way of life characterized by freedom and democracy,” MOFA said.

Earlier this week, U.S. Congress passed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes provisions to help Taiwan formulate comprehensive training and defense plans, expand military cybersecurity cooperation, and enhance military exchanges.

“These clauses are poised to improve the overall training efficacy and joint combat capabilities of Taiwan's armed forces,” the Ministry of National Defense said, adding that deepening existing Taiwan-U.S. exchanges strengthens cybersecurity cooperation, fortifies Taiwan's defense resilience, and demonstrates U.S. Congress' support for fostering collaboration between the two countries.

The bill now needs to be signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden.