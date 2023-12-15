Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 15

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Both Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) reached their highest points yet since this poll of polls began on Sept. 1.

Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has been sliding in recent weeks, but is still well within the band he has been polling in so far this fall.

This time all the polls included show Lai at first, Hou in second and Ko in third. Between their highest and lowest poll numbers, both Lai and Hou have a gap of about seven points, with Ko's gap at eight points.

Previously undecided voters are now starting to pick either Lai or Hou, which is to be expected as they are now clearly the frontrunners. It is very possible that the drop in Ko's support reflects strategic voters choosing one of the frontrunners as their second-best choice.

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News graphic)