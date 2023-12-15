Digital ministry tests Taiwan's emergency wartime satellite network

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) has begun testing an emergency satellite communication platform that will provide internet access to the country during wartime.

The “Program for the Digital Resilience Validation of Emerging Technologies for Contingency or Wartime Applications” will employ low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellites to ensure that Taiwan’s government and armed forces can maintain connectivity in the event of an attack on Taiwan. The program was inspired by the Starlink system being used in Ukraine.

According to a Digitimes Asia report, MODA will conduct a drill to test the initial platform design on Dec. 19. The trial will involve a simulated disruption of Taiwan’s fiber-optic network and the use of several MEO satellites to see if communication can be maintained between terminal equipment stations in Taipei and Kaohsiung throughout the simulated disruption.

Taiwan will reportedly have 11 equipment stations, referred to as hotspots and five backhaul stations set up throughout the country by the end of this year. By the end of 2024, MODA plans to have 700 hotspots, 70 backhaul stations, and three overseas hotspots established, per Digitimes.

MODA is drafting a four-year plan to develop and implement the system. The plan will incorporate a supply of equipment and expertise from Taiwan’s domestic satellite producers. The U.K.’s Eutelsat OneWeb as well as another unnamed satellite communications provider are interested in supporting the project.

In August, it was reported that MODA was planning to work with Luxembourg-based SES on building its satellite communication network.