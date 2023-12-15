41 Taipei neighborhood chiefs questioned about China trips ahead of election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Investigators questioned 41 neighborhood chiefs from Taipei City about trips to China ahead of next month’s elections, reports said Friday (Dec. 15).

The authorities in Taiwan have been taking a closer look at many similar trips by local leaders from across the country in the run-up to the Jan. 13 elections. It is widely believed that Beijing is paying for the trips to influence the local leaders to vote for China-leaning candidates in the presidential and legislative elections.

In the latest investigation, neighborhood chiefs from five Taipei City districts and their relatives traveled to China in separate groups since June, per CNA. There were seven tour groups that visited Shanghai, Qingdao, and Harbin for trips lasting seven days and six nights or six days and five nights.

The travelers were asked to pay more than NT$10,000 per person, which is seen as an advantageous price for such a trip. The most recent group arrived back in Taiwan on Friday afternoon, the report said.

During the day, investigators from separate units searched six locations, including the offices and homes of three neighborhood chiefs from the Wenshan District. The authorities also asked 41 chiefs to appear for questioning about the trips.

The investigation focuses on possible violations of the Anti-Infiltration Act and the Election and Recall Acts for presidential and legislative elections. With less than a month left until election day, 115 cases of foreign interference in the elections have been opened.