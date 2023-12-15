EU summit: Hungary blocks €50 billion Ukraine aid deal

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked the aid package after deciding not to veto accession talks with Ukraine

The move affects ongoing talks on the EU's long-term budget

EU leaders also agreed on fresh sanctions against Russia

Migration and the MIddle East are among the topics on the table on the final day

EU, Ukraine 'have their homework to do' says DW Brussels correspondent

The second day of the EU leaders' summit began on a positive note Friday morning, following the surprising EU decision to open membership talks to Ukraine and Moldova. However, the EU and the prospective new member states have their work cut out for them, said DW Brussels correspondent Rosie Birchard.

"We can't underestimate the political importance of the decision, this is really being sold as a feel-good moment for European policy. However, while there might be a change in mood overnight, there is certainly no change in practice overnight," she said.

The process of becoming an EU member states takes years and includes heavy reforms.

"Both sides here from Ukraine and the EU have their homework to do," Birchard said, reporting from the Europa building housing the EU Council in Brussels.

Birchard said sticking points for Ukraine moving forward will include working on curbing corruption. The EU, for its part, will have to look at its own rule book if it wants to "credibly absorb and open its door" to a large country like Ukraine.

"There is still plenty of work to do here and there could also be some political roadblocks ahead," she said. "But we know that Kyiv without a doubt has its sights squarely set on a permanent seat at the table here in Brussels," she added.

On Hungary blocking €50 billion in new EU funding for Ukraine, Birchard said it was "disappointing" for EU leaders, who had hoped to send a political signal to Russia on their long-term commitment in supporting Ukraine. However, the budget issue is likely to be revisited at a future summit, she added.

Orban hints at disrupting Ukraine EU membership accession

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio Friday morning that the EU made a "bad decision" to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, and said Hungary would be able to block accession at a later point.

The process for a country to become an EU member statetakes many years, and involves several rounds of negotiations and voting.

Orban said that during a "long and difficult" debate, he left the room as 26 other leaders of the European Union's member states voted on beginning talks.

The Russia-friendly Hungarian president also called for the unblocking of frozen EU funds for Hungary before he would consider lifting his veto on allowing €50 billion ($55 billion) worth of fresh EU aid to Ukraine.

Around €30 billion of EU funds earmarked for Hungary is frozen in a rule-of-law dispute between Brussels and Budapest. Orban has long been accused of holding up EU support for Ukraine as leverage.

"This is a great opportunity for Hungary to make it clear that it should get what it deserves. Not half, then a quarter, but it must get the whole thing," Orban said.

Orban added the funding issue would probably be revisited at a special EU summit in February.

What happened Thursday at the EU summit?

EU approves acccession talks for Ukraine and Moldova

European Union leaders meeting in Brussels for the last summit of 2023 agreed Thursday to open membership talks for Ukraine and Moldova, managing to avoid a veto threat from Russia-friendly member state Hungary.

The decision was hailed by Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy as a "victory for Ukraine and Europe."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the move "irrational" and said his country "did not participate" in the decision.

DW's Jack Parrock reporting from Brussels said that Orban left the room during the vote at the request of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It is possible to overcome unanimity by one leader leaving the room, and essentially what they call it is a 'constructive abstention'," Parrock said.

Hungary blocks €50 billion Ukraine aid package

However, Orban has not signed off on approving a fresh tranche of EU aid to held fund Ukraine's government with €50 billion ($55 billion) over four years.

Orban wrote on social media Thursday evening that the funding issue would be revisited at an EU summit next year "after proper preparation."

EU agrees new sanctions on Russia

Also on Thursday, EU leaders agreed on a 12th round of sanctions against Russia for its war on Ukraine.

The sanctions target diamond exports and better enforcement of an oil price cap. The agreement on the new sanctions is set to be formalized by Friday.

