ASEAN automotive Insurance Market Analysis, Overview, Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Drivers and Forecast 2032

The ASEAN automotive insurance market held a market value of USD 11,914.6 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 17,166.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the projected period.

Automotive insurances is basically a contract between an insurance company and the owner of any vehicle. The market is expected to grow owing to the factors such as the growing disposable income and rising awareness among vehicle end users. Moreover, rising number of accidents is also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, increasing prices of automotive insurances are expected to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of vehicles reduces, which also reduced the adoption of automotive insurance, hence negatively impacting the market growth

The “ASEAN automotive Insurance Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers

Growing disposable income and rise in awareness among vehicle end users

Increasing disposable income is resulting in the rising adoption of cars, which is leading to the rising adoption of automotive insurance. According to CEIC Data, in December 2019, annual household income per capita reached USD 5,761,586 unit from USD 4,820,581 unit in December 2016. Also, according to Driven Communications Sdn Bhd, as of 2019, number of vehicle registrations in Malaysia was 31.2 million. Therefore, growing disposable income and rising awareness among vehicle end users is expected to boost the market growth.

Rising number of accidents

Rising number of accidents is leading to increasing need for adoption of insurances. According to the Budget Direct Insurance, in 2018, the number of road accidents involving injuries in Singapore was 7,690. As per the same source, in 2017, the number of car insurance claims increased by 11.8%, since its previous years. Hence, rising number of road accidents is leading to the adoption of automotive insurance.

KEY PLAYER

Admiral Group Plc, AIG (American International Group, Inc.), Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company, AVIVA Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Pacific Insurance Co., Chubb Group, People’s Insurance Company of China, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, TokioMarine Group, and other prominent players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

A report on the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Automotive Insurance Market would typically encompass various aspects related to coverage, market trends, players, challenges, regulations, and growth prospects within the automotive insurance industry in the ASEAN region. Here are key areas that could be covered:

Market Overview : Introduction to the automotive insurance market in the ASEAN region, highlighting the significance of vehicle insurance, its types (e.g., comprehensive, third-party liability), and the role of insurance in the automotive sector.

Market Size and Growth : Analysis of historical data and projections for the ASEAN automotive insurance market size, including both the number of insured vehicles and the revenue generated by insurance providers.

Market Segmentation : Breakdown of the market by types of automotive insurance coverage (e.g., personal, commercial, two-wheeler, four-wheeler), geographical regions within ASEAN, and demographic factors to understand specific market dynamics.

Industry Trends and Drivers: Identification and analysis of key market trends, factors driving the demand for automotive insurance (e.g., vehicle sales growth, regulatory requirements, increasing awareness), and innovations influencing the market growth.

Market Challenges : Examination of challenges such as price competitiveness, fraud detection, uninsured vehicles, regulatory compliance, and varying consumer behaviors across ASEAN countries.

Competitive Landscape : Assessment of major automotive insurance providers in the ASEAN region, their market share, product offerings, pricing strategies, claims processing efficiency, customer service, and market penetration.

Price and Premium Trends : Analysis of historical and current automotive insurance premiums in ASEAN countries, factors affecting premium rates, pricing strategies adopted by insurers, and affordability for consumers.

Regulatory Landscape : Overview of insurance regulations, government policies, motor vehicle insurance requirements, legal frameworks, and compliance standards impacting the automotive insurance industry in ASEAN nations.

Consumer Behavior and Preferences : Understanding consumer preferences, demands, and factors influencing their choice of automotive insurance providers, including coverage options, add-ons, customer service, and claims settlement processes.

Future Outlook : Forecasting the future market trends, growth prospects, technological advancements (e.g., usage-based insurance), evolving consumer needs, and potential challenges for the ASEAN automotive insurance market.

Market Expansion and Opportunities : Identification of potential growth opportunities, emerging markets, strategic partnerships, innovations, and regulatory changes within the ASEAN automotive insurance market.

Digitalization and Technological Advancements : Exploration of technological advancements, digital platforms for insurance sales, mobile applications for claims processing, and telematics solutions affecting the automotive insurance sector in ASEAN.

Customer Satisfaction and Retention Strategies : Assessment of customer satisfaction levels, strategies adopted by insurers to retain policyholders, and initiatives aimed at improving customer experience within the ASEAN automotive insurance market.

Market Comparisons and Regional Variances: Comparison of insurance market maturity, regulatory frameworks, and consumer behaviors across ASEAN countries to understand regional variances and opportunities for growth.

Segments Overview

The ASEAN automotive insurance market is segmented based on risk cover, policy term, vehicle application, distribution channel, vehicle ownership, end user, and vehicle type.

By Risk Cover,

• Liability Vehicle Application

• Collision Vehicle Application

• Personal Injury Vehicle Application

• Uninsured Motorist Vehicle Application

• Comprehensive Vehicle Application

• Add ons

o Road side assistance

o Engine replacement

o Nil Depreciation

The liability vehicle application segment held the largest market share of around 38% owing to its growing adoption in the market. Within, the add-ons segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period.

By Policy Term,

• One Year

• Three Year

• 5 Year

• More Than 5 Year

The one year segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for one year policies in the developing nations. The 3 year and 5 year segment are also expected to grow at significant rates.

By Vehicle Application,

• Personal

o 2 wheelers

o 4 Wheelers

• Commercial

o Passenger

o Heavy Vehicles

• Off road Vehicles

The personal segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 65% due to increasing adoption of personal-use cars. The off-road vehicle segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.7% and within the commercial segment, the passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%.

By Distribution Channel,

• Direct

• Agency

• Bank

• Brokers and Insurance Marketplaces

The brokers and insurance marketplaces segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the high number of insurances bought in the ASEAN countries through brokers and insurance marketplaces owing to the convenience and ease they offer.

By Vehicle Ownership,

• New Vehicles

• Used Vehicles

The used vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the risks they come with, which leads to growing adoption of insurances for these vehicles.

By End User,

• Individuals

• Businesses

o Enterprise

o Logistics

o Retail

o Education

o Energy & Mining

o Construction

o Others

The individuals segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share and is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 5.9% over the projected period. Within the businesses segment, the logistics segment is expected to surpass a market size of about USD 1,346.5 million.

By Vehicle Type,

• ICE Vehicle

o Petrol

o Diesel

o Other (gas)

• Electric Vehicles

• Hybrid

The ICE vehicles segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the high number of petrol, diesel, and gas fuelled vehicles available in the region. The electric vehicles segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to rapidly increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

