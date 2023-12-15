Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Growth, Outlook, Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Revenue and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market held a market value of USD 17.42 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 104.89 billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. The autonomous last mile delivery industry held market volume of 9 million units in 2021.

Autonomous last mile delivery constitutes the last stage of the courier where the parcel is sent to the end users at their doorsteps without any human intervention. The autonomous delivery is done through the usage of autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, and so on. The rise in robots, aerial delivery drones, and self-driving vehicles have contributed heavily towards the growth of the industry.

The “Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The increasing strategic initiatives by prominent players in the industry boosts the growth rate of the market. for instance, in April 2021, United Parcel Service agreed to acquire 10 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft from Beta Technologies. UPS will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network, focusing on small and medium markets. Such moves aid the market growth. In contrary, the dearth of suited infrastructure for the support of all operations is hindering the growth of the market for autonomous last mile delivery industry.

Growth Influencers:

Alibaba, Airbus S.A.S., Altitude Angel, BIZZBY, Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Prime Air), Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DoorDash Inc., DroneScan, Kiwibot, Edronic, Fli Drone, FedEx, Flirtey Delivery Drone, JD.com, Inc., Flytrex, Matternet Inc., Parrot Drone SAS, Meituan-Dianping, Pudu Technology Inc, Skycart Inc., Rakuten Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd, Terra Drone Corporation, UVL Robotics, Workhorse Group Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, Yuneec International, Zipline autonomous, among others.

A report on the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market would typically cover various aspects related to technology, market trends, key players, challenges, regulations, and growth prospects within the autonomous delivery industry.

Segments Overview

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented into component, robot type, vehicle type, payload, application, industry, and location/destination.

By Component.

? Hardware

o GPS

o Cameras

o Radars

o Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors

o Control Systems

o Chassis and Motors

o Batteries

o Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

? Software

o Robotic Operating System

o Cyber Security Solutions

? Services

o Integration, Maintenance & Support

o Consulting and Training

The hardware segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021. On the basis of the hardware segment, the cameras sub-segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 5 billion revenue by 2028. Moreover, the software segment is likely to grow at the highest growth rate of 23.2% over the forecast period.

By Robot Type,

? UAV/ Drones

o Fixed Wing

o Rotary Wing

o Hybrid

? UGV

o 2 Wheel

o 3 Wheel

o 4 Wheel

The UAV/drones segment is anticipated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 55 billion during 2022 to 2030, whereas UGV is estimated to cross the mark of USD 10 billion revenue by 2024.

By Vehicle Type,

? Aerial Delivery Drones

? Self-Driving Vehicles

o Trucks

o Vans

o Others

? Ground Delivery Bots

The aerial delivery drones held the largest growth rate of around 23.1%. On the basis of self-driving vehicles, the vans sub-segment was the largest shareholder in all self-driving vehicles in 2021 owing to its high usage.

By Payload,

? < 0.5 Kgs

? 0.5 ? 2 kgs

? 2-10 Kgs

? 10-50 Kgs

? 50-100 Kgs

? 100 Kgs

The 2 to 10 kgs segment held the largest growth rate of approximately 23.3% in 2021 owing to the increased delivery rates of products in this segment.

By Application,

? Food Delivery

? Cargo Delivery

? Medical Delivery

? Postal Delivery

? Emergency Response

The food delivery segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 60 billion during 2022 to 2030. Moreover, the cargo delivery segment is likely to hold the highest growth rate of 22.9% over the forecast period.

By Industry,

? Retail

? E-commerce

? Hospitality

? Healthcare

? Logistics

? Postal Services

? Others

With the rising e-commerce initiatives, the e-commerce segment is likely to cross the mark of USD 20 billion revenue by 2029. On the other hand, the retail segment held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021.

By Location/ Destination

? Urban Delivery

? Rural Delivery

With the increasing inclination and adoption of last mile delivery services in the under-developed and developing regions, the rural delivery segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 22.9% over the anticipated period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global autonomous last mile delivery market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The North American market for autonomous last mile delivery held the largest market share of more than 55% in 2021 owing to the increasing strategic activities by prominent players.

In addition to that, the European region is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rising awareness regarding this area. Moreover, the Latin American and Middle Eastern & African region is also anticipated to grow at a considerable rate.

