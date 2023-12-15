US Bicycle Tire Replacement Market Share, Trends, Size, Top Players, Revenue Opportunity and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The US bicycle tire replacement market held a market value of USD 703.5 million in 2021 and is likely to reach USD 1,017.6 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The market volume is estimated to account for 67.1 million units in 2021 with a growth rate of 2.7% over the anticipated period.

Growth of the market is ascribed to a growing bicycle fleet after rocketing fuel prices forced vehicle owners to look into less expensive transportation options. Due to the ongoing demand for maintenance services, the popularity of cycling competitions in athletic events has also increased the market for aftermarket tyres. There are several opportunities in the electric bicycle market as well. Consequently, the industry is ready to start on a healthy development trajectory through 2030.

The “US Bicycle Tire Replacement Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Although the use of bicycles has been a positive trend in the country, recent years have seen an equal rise in concerns about frequent crashes and accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), bicycle accidents account for 2% of all traffic-related fatalities in the US.

Vittoria, Continental AG, Kenda Tires, Maxxis International, Michelin, Hutchinson, Wilderness Trail Bikes (WTB), Fuperia Ltd, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Donnelly Cycling, Panaracer Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., CST Tires (Cheng Shin Ind. Co. Ltd.), Schwalbe tires, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., and many others.

A comprehensive report on the US Bicycle Tire Replacement Market would typically cover various aspects related to market size, trends, key players, consumer behavior, distribution channels, and growth prospects within the bicycle tire replacement industry. Here are key areas that could be covered:

Market Overview: Introduction to the US bicycle tire replacement market, including the significance of bicycle tires, their types, and importance for cyclists in terms of performance, safety, and durability.

Market Size and Growth: Analysis of the current market size, historical data, and projections for the US bicycle tire replacement market, including sales figures, revenue, and growth rates.

Market Segmentation: Breakdown of the market by types of bicycle tires (e.g., road bike tires, mountain bike tires, hybrid/commuter tires), price range, tire sizes, and brand preferences among consumers.

Industry Trends and Drivers: Identification and analysis of key market trends, factors driving the demand for bicycle tire replacements (e.g., increasing cycling popularity, growth in recreational cycling, technological advancements), and innovations influencing market growth.

Competitive Landscape: Assessment of major companies and brands offering bicycle tires in the US market, their market share, product portfolios, pricing strategies, marketing efforts, and distribution networks.

Consumer Behavior and Preferences: Understanding consumer preferences, purchase patterns, factors influencing tire replacement decisions (e.g., tire performance, brand reputation, pricing, tire specifications), and brand loyalty among cyclists.

Distribution Channels: Analysis of distribution channels for bicycle tires, including brick-and-mortar retail stores, online retailers, specialty bicycle shops, and direct-to-consumer sales.

Technological Advancements: Exploration of advancements in bicycle tire technology, such as tubeless tires, puncture-resistant materials, tread patterns, compounds, and tire construction impacting performance and longevity.

Seasonal Trends and Buying Patterns: Examination of seasonal influences on tire sales, such as peak cycling seasons, weather-related impacts, and cyclical demand patterns for different tire types.

Marketing Strategies and Promotions: Assessment of marketing strategies employed by tire manufacturers and retailers, including advertising campaigns, sponsorships, endorsements, and promotional offers.

Retailer and Consumer Relationships: Analysis of retailer-consumer interactions, customer service quality, online reviews, and the role of customer feedback in influencing purchasing decisions.

Environmental Sustainability: Consideration of sustainable tire manufacturing practices, materials used, recycling initiatives, and environmentally friendly options in the bicycle tire replacement market.

Impact of COVID-19: Examination of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bicycle tire replacement market, changes in consumer behavior, and adaptations within the industry.

Future Outlook and Opportunities: Forecasting future market trends, emerging opportunities, technological advancements, and potential challenges for the US bicycle tire replacement market.

The scope of such a report aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the US Bicycle Tire Replacement Market, its current landscape, consumer preferences, market dynamics, and growth prospects for manufacturers, retailers, and stakeholders within the cycling industry.

The US bicycle tire replacement market is segmented into type, tire type, tire size, and distribution channel.

? Road

? Urban

? Gravel

? Mountain

? Racing

? Youth

The road segment held the highest market share of more than USD 190 million in 2021. The gravel segment is expected to grow highest with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

? Clincher

? Tubeless

? Tubular

The clincher segment held more than 40% of the market share in 2021.

? Below 24 inch

? 24 inch

? 26 inch

? 27.5 inch

? 29 Inch

? 650 b

? 700 c

? Others

The below 24 inch segment held the revenue of more than USD 190 million in 2021. The 26 inch segment is likely to cross the mark of USD 350 million by 2031 in terms of revenue.

? Online

? Big-box Stores

? Specialty Bicycle Stores

? Recreational Stores

? Equipment Stores

? Others

