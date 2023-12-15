Alexa
Taiwan university hopes to recruit white-collar workers from Indonesia

National Taiwan University of Science and Technology president visited 4 sister universities in Java

  126
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/15 19:38
NTUST President Yen Jia-yush (front left) visited four universities in Indonesia. (CNA, NTUST photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation from the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) visited four sister colleges in Indonesia in the hope of recruiting students to eventually work in white-collar jobs in Taiwan, reports said Friday (Dec. 15).

NTUST President Yen Jia-yush (顏家鈺) also unveiled a Taiwan-Indonesia Science and Technology Innovation Center and conducted a forum with business people and academics, per CNA. He said the ties with Indonesia had not only allowed graduates from NTUST to expand their horizos, but had also educated Indonesian students who were now occupying prominent positions in their country’s academic and research circles.

Yen said NTUST recruited foreign students from more than 60 countries. The school also encouraged them to stay in Taiwan after graduation by organizing job fairs to help them obtain white-collar work.

The four sister colleges the delegation visited were the Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology, Widya Mandala Catholic University, and Petra Christian University in Surabaya, and the Bandung Institute of Technology. The NTUST has maintained ties to the schools on the island of Java for 20 years.
