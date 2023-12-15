TSMC joint venture says more chip suppliers need to invest in Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese chip suppliers who relocated production overseas over the past decades need to expand production at home, according to the head of Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) on Thursday (Dec. 14).

JASM is a joint venture between Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Sony, and Denso, which was formed to run TSMC’s first Japanese fab being built in Kumamoto. Speaking at Semicon Japan, JASM President Horita Yuichi said he understood many Japanese suppliers moved to Taiwan to be closer to customers like TSMC, but Japan needs them now too, according to Nikkei Asia.

“Japanese companies are making high-quality materials in Taiwan,” Nikkei Asia cited Horita as saying. “We would like them to help us, and move forward in making products in Japan.”

Horita noted Kumamoto fab construction is making “steady progress,” and it is on schedule to start commercial production by 2024. He said JASM is keen to increase domestic materials and machine components sourcing.

JASM is looking to increase the share of indirect materials, like tools, it sources in Japan from the current 25% up to 60% by 2030, according to the report. Having more suppliers in Japan will mean TSMC’s Kumamoto plant can get materials quicker and cheaper.

Having companies that already supply TSMC come back to Japan would also be a bonus for the Taiwanese chipmaker as it is usually reluctant to change suppliers, Japanese chip suppliers said. This is because even small changes in its fabs or the quality of inputs can affect its production lines, per Nikkei Asia.

Once complete, the Kumamoto fab will have 12/16 nm and 22/28 nm production lines. It will have a monthly capacity of 55,000 12-inch wafers.