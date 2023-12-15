North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market Latest Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Leading Players and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The North American eco-friendly food packaging market held a market value of USD 48,658.4 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 67,818.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Eco-friendly food packaging refers to packaging which does not cause any harm to the environment. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the increasing awareness amongst people and consumer preference towards recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials. Furthermore, the rising demand for packaged food & ready to eat food coupled with advancements in food packaging technology is also expected to boost the market growth.

The “North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing awareness among people and consumer preferences towards eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials

Packaging is one of the most vital components in the food business. It allows minimizing food wastage and product leakage. The packaging industry has witnessed tremendous growth in the past years. However, high use of single-use packaging containers has led to many ill effects on the environment. To curb these ill effects, people are preferring recyclable and eco-friendly packaging. Rising awareness regarding these materials is expected to boost market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Amcor, Ball Corporation, BASF, Be Green Packaging, Berry Global, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith, DuPont, Elopak, Evergreen Packaging, Gwp Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi, Nampak, Paperfoam, Printpack Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Sustainable Packaging Industries, Swedbrand Groups, Tetra Laval, Tetra Pak, Westrock Company, and Winpak Ltd., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

A report on the North America Eco-friendly Food Packaging Market would likely cover various aspects related to production, consumption, trends, challenges, and opportunities within the eco-friendly food packaging industry in the North American region. Here are key areas that could be covered:

Market Overview : Introduction to eco-friendly food packaging, highlighting sustainable materials, biodegradable options, and their importance in reducing environmental impact.

: Introduction to eco-friendly food packaging, highlighting sustainable materials, biodegradable options, and their importance in reducing environmental impact. Market Size and Growth : Analysis of historical data and projections for the eco-friendly food packaging market in North America, including both volume and value, with a focus on trends in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

: Analysis of historical data and projections for the eco-friendly food packaging market in North America, including both volume and value, with a focus on trends in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Market Segmentation : Breakdown of the market by types of eco-friendly packaging materials (e.g., recycled plastics, bio-based materials, paper, compostable packaging), application segments (fresh produce, dairy, beverages, etc.), and key geographical regions within North America.

: Breakdown of the market by types of eco-friendly packaging materials (e.g., recycled plastics, bio-based materials, paper, compostable packaging), application segments (fresh produce, dairy, beverages, etc.), and key geographical regions within North America. Industry Trends and Drivers : Identification and analysis of key market trends, consumer preferences, regulatory drivers, technological advancements, and innovations influencing the eco-friendly food packaging market in North America.

: Identification and analysis of key market trends, consumer preferences, regulatory drivers, technological advancements, and innovations influencing the eco-friendly food packaging market in North America. Market Challenges : Examination of challenges such as cost implications, limited availability of certain eco-friendly materials, consumer perception, and scalability issues in production.

: Examination of challenges such as cost implications, limited availability of certain eco-friendly materials, consumer perception, and scalability issues in production. Competitive Landscape : Assessment of major companies and manufacturers operating in the eco-friendly food packaging market in North America, their market share, strategies, product portfolios, and initiatives toward sustainability.

: Assessment of major companies and manufacturers operating in the eco-friendly food packaging market in North America, their market share, strategies, product portfolios, and initiatives toward sustainability. Consumer Behavior and Preferences : Understanding consumer attitudes, demands, and the adoption rate of eco-friendly food packaging options in North America.

: Understanding consumer attitudes, demands, and the adoption rate of eco-friendly food packaging options in North America. Regulatory Landscape : Overview of regulatory frameworks, environmental policies, certifications, and labeling standards related to eco-friendly packaging in North America.

: Overview of regulatory frameworks, environmental policies, certifications, and labeling standards related to eco-friendly packaging in North America. Technological Advancements: Exploration of innovative technologies and developments in eco-friendly packaging materials, manufacturing processes, and their impact on the market.

Sustainability and Environmental Impact : Assessment of sustainability efforts within the industry, including carbon footprint reduction, use of renewable resources, and waste reduction strategies.

: Assessment of sustainability efforts within the industry, including carbon footprint reduction, use of renewable resources, and waste reduction strategies. Supply Chain Analysis : Understanding the eco-friendly packaging supply chain, key raw material suppliers, distribution networks, logistics, and challenges in ensuring sustainable practices throughout the chain.

: Understanding the eco-friendly packaging supply chain, key raw material suppliers, distribution networks, logistics, and challenges in ensuring sustainable practices throughout the chain. Consumer Awareness and Education Initiatives : Review of educational campaigns, marketing strategies, and initiatives aimed at increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of eco-friendly food packaging.

: Review of educational campaigns, marketing strategies, and initiatives aimed at increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of eco-friendly food packaging. Market Adoption and Growth Potential : Analysis of market adoption rates, growth potential, and future prospects for eco-friendly food packaging solutions in North America.

: Analysis of market adoption rates, growth potential, and future prospects for eco-friendly food packaging solutions in North America. Investment Opportunities: Identification of potential investment areas and opportunities within the eco-friendly food packaging market for stakeholders, investors, and businesses operating in the region.

The scope of such a report aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the eco-friendly food packaging market in North America, encompassing current scenarios, future trends, challenges, and opportunities for stakeholders within the food packaging industry.

Segments Overview

The North American eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into material type, packaging material, product, and applications.

By Material Type

• Biodegradable

• Recyclable

• Compostable

• Reusable

• Natural fiber

• Plant-based

• Non- toxic material

The biodegradable segment is expected to hold the largest share of about 19% owing to their high preference due to negligible impact on the environment. The non-toxic material segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate as they have no ill effects on human health.

By Packaging Material,

• Paper & Paperboard

• Plastic

o Starch-Based

o Cellulose-Based

o Polylactic Acid (PLA)

o Others

• Glass

• Cornstarch

• Bubble Wrap Packaging

• Metal

• Rice Husk

• Gelatin Films

• Others

The paper & paperboard segment is expected to hold the largest share and surpass USD 26,700 million by 2027. This is owing to their degradable nature and high preference in the food & beverage industry. The bubble wrap packaging segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

By Product,

• Boards & Trays

• Bottles

• Containers

• Jars

• Box

• Milk & Other Beverage Cartons

• Tub

• Tableware

• Others

The boards & trays segment is estimated to hold the largest share of around 32% owing to their high demand, while the jars segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and cross USD 2,000 million by 2022.

By Applications,

• Food & Beverage

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Others

The food & beverage segment is expected to hold the largest market share as consumers prefer convenient food solutions, due to lack of time. Also, reusable and recyclable packaging materials are commonly used for the packaging of beverages, which also boosts the market growth. The bakery & confectionery segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projected period.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the North American Eco-friendly food packaging market is segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

