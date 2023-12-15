EAS Systems Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Insights and Forecast till 2032

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the EAS Systems Market in our latest report, spanning over 100+ pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask for Free Sample Report

EAS Systems Market Size and Growth Forecast

The global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) systems market reached a valuation of US$ 1.99 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness significant growth, expanding to an estimated US$ 3.1 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

1. Retail Theft and Security Investments

The prominent driver for the global EAS systems market is the increasing incidence of theft at retail stores and outlets. A growing number of investments in EAS systems to enhance security and mitigate losses due to theft are expected to contribute to market growth.

2. Integration of Radio-frequency Identification (RFID)

The integration of Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology with EAS systems is poised to gain traction in the coming years, further contributing to the market’s expansion.

3. Cost Constraints and Urbanization

High installation costs associated with EAS systems may pose a limitation to industry growth. However, the positive influence of growing urbanization, coupled with an increasing number of shopping malls and retail stores, is expected to drive the EAS systems market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global EAS systems market, primarily due to stringent lockdown regulations in emerging economies. Retail stores faced significant losses amid government restrictions, and the shift to online shopping further challenged the market. However, as economies recover, the EAS systems market is expected to regain momentum.

Regional Analysis

1. North America Leading in Revenue

North America is projected to dominate the global EAS market in terms of revenue. The region’s growth is attributed to the increasing number of retail stores, coupled with rising theft and security concerns.

2. Asia-Pacific Growth Potential

The Asia-Pacific EAS systems market is estimated to grow, driven by increasing urbanization, a rising population, and a surge in the number of retail stores. The region’s market growth is further fueled by the escalating theft cases.

Key Competitors in the Market

Tyco Retail Solutions

Checkpoint Solutions

All Tag Corporation

Ketec

Nedap

Sentry Technology

Wg Security Products

Safegear

Gunnebo Gateway

Agon Systems

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Component

Tags

Antennas & Detachers

By Technology

Video Wall

Acousto-Magnetic

Electro Magnetic

Radio Frequency

Microwave

By End User

Apparel and Fashion Accessories Stores

Supermarkets and Mass Merchandise Stores

Drug and Health Product Stores

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global EAS Systems market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the EAS Systems market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.

Chapter 3 focuses on EAS Systems sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 4 presents global EAS Systems sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.

Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.

Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.

Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.

Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.

Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.

