Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Industry Overview, Trends and Challenges for 2023-2032

Global Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Overview

Market Size and Growth Forecast

The global drywall and gypsum board market, valued at US$ 55.1 billion in 2021, is anticipated to witness substantial growth, reaching US$ 105.1 billion by 2030. This growth is projected to exhibit a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

1. Infrastructural Development Initiatives

The market growth is primarily driven by increasing initiatives for infrastructural development in the commercial and residential sectors. Governments worldwide are actively promoting urbanization, fostering growth in the drywall and gypsum board market.

2. Time-Efficiency and Economical Construction

The benefits of drywall and gypsum board, such as time-efficiency and economical construction techniques, are expected to boost market growth, particularly in the construction industry.

3. Rising Standards of Living and Interior Decoration Demand

Growing standards of living among the urban population and the rising demand for interior decoration in both residential and commercial buildings are significant factors propelling the global drywall and gypsum board market.

4. Cost of Investments

While the high cost of investments may pose a limitation, increasing disposable income and urban population growth are likely to counterbalance this factor, contributing to market acceleration during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the drywall and gypsum board market. The stringent lockdowns imposed by governments globally disrupted supply chains, hindered construction activities, and led to a decline in demand from the residential sector. Job losses and economic challenges further contributed to the decreased demand for drywall and gypsum boards.

Regional Analysis

1. Asia-Pacific Dominance

The Asia-Pacific drywall and gypsum board market is expected to dominate, driven by a large population and robust urbanization trends in countries like India and China.

2. North America and Europe

North America and Europe follow closely, benefitting from steady growth in construction activities and infrastructural development.

Key Competitors in the Market

USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ

Knauf Middle East

Gypsemna Co. LLC

Global Mining Co. LLC

Gulf Gypsum Co

National Gypsum Co

Etex Group

Lafarge Group

Saint-Gobain Gyproc India Ltd

Taishan Gypsum Co.

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd

Kingspan Group plc

Winstone Wallboards Limited

Supress Products, LLC

Gyptec Iberica.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Pre-decorated Board

By Application

Pre-Engineered Metal Buildings

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Institutional

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Our Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Report is divided into several chapters to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global Drywall and Gypsum Board market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the Drywall and Gypsum Board market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.

Chapter 3 focuses on Drywall and Gypsum Board sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 4 presents global Drywall and Gypsum Board sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.

Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.

Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.

Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.

Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.

Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.

Our Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

