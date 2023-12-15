Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market 2023 : Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2032 | CAGR of 6.1%

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the Forecast Period

The Saudi Arabia travel insurance market is growing at a high CAGR because of the expanding travel and tourism industry along with frequency of traveling by Saudis is increasing for various purposes, such as religious, business, leisure, etc., mainly because of high disposable income

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The Saudi Arabia travel insurance market is flourishing at a high rate owing to the expanding travel and tourism industry. The frequency of traveling by Saudis is increasing for various purposes, such as religious, business, leisure, etc., mainly because of high disposable income. Furthermore, expansion in trade and business of Saudi Arabia with other countries is fueling the business travels, which is anticipated to drive the market growth. However, lack of consumer awareness and bad reputation of insurance claims may act as a huge restraining factor for the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market.

Launch Of Insurance Plans Covering Covid-19 Infection Risk Is Presenting Growth Opportunities To The Market

Post the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the travel insurance providers are now including coronavirus infection risks in their insurance product. These products provide coverage to its customers traveling abroad to ensure smooth access to appropriate healthcare by insureds who are infected with COVID-19 during their travel abroad. The Saudi Central Bank and the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance has already provided approval to these insurance products that include benefits to cover Coronavirus. This is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities to the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market.

High Cost Of Medical Treatment Overseas Is Driving The Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market

The Saudi travelers may experience some unforeseen or unfortunate events such as accidents or episodes of chronic illnesses during their domestic or overseas trips. This may increase a financial burden during the tour, especially if they are traveling to the United States since it has the most expensive healthcare system in the world. A visit to a medical consultation or general practitioner may cost hundreds of dollars. A stay at the hospital may further burden the finances. Therefore, travelers are being advised to opt for travel insurances, which is driving the overall market growth.

Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market is segmented into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and insurance aggregators. The insurance intermediaries account for the largest market share. Individual agents, corporate agents, including banks and brokers come under this segment. Most insurance seekers, especially first-timers, often look for the safest option to buy travel insurance that has higher chances of claims. Therefore, they generally opt for these insurance intermediaries, which drives its market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia Travel Insurance Market

The Saudi Arabia travel insurance market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This is because the travel and tourism sector is the worst affected industry in the country. The citizens were advised to postpone and cancel their travel plans, both domestic and international. The airports were closed for foreign visitors as well of the risk of COVID-19 transmission. All business and religious trips were also barred during this period to prevent the chances of community spread. This resulted in a significant decline in the demand for travel insurance among Saudi citizens, incurring huge losses to travel insurance companies and providers.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market are Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), Al Rajhi Takaful Insurance, Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co, Travel Guard, Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF), Allianz SE, Bupa Arabia, Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., Saudi Arabian Cooperative, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co, Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co SJSC, and other prominent players.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of various public and private insurance providers. The companies launch new insurance policies and plans that suit various different needs of travelers. They also offer customized travel insurance policies to boost their sales. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Coverage Type

Annual Multi-Trip

Single-Trip

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

By End User

Family Travelers

Business Travelers

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Others

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the Saudi Arabia travel insurance market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

