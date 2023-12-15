Drug Discovery Services Market Regional Analysis, Trends and Opportunities Across Regions for 2023-2032

Global Drug Discovery Services Market Overview
Market Size and Growth Forecast
The global drug discovery services market, valued at US$ 9,112 million in 2021, is poised for robust expansion, reaching an estimated US$ 19,512 million by 2030. This growth trajectory is anticipated to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
1. Rising Demand for Novel Drugs
The market is propelled by the escalating demand for novel drugs, reflecting changing market dynamics and an increasing need for accurate and robust analytical testing.
2. Investments in Research and Development
Growing investments in research and development (R&D) and the adoption of technologies like big data and artificial intelligence create significant growth opportunities. Pharmaceutical giants, such as Pfizer, dedicating substantial resources to R&D, contribute to market advancement.
3. Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
The surge in chronic diseases contributes to market growth, as drug discovery services become vital in addressing evolving healthcare needs. However, stringent regulatory requirements may pose a challenge.
4. Increased Healthcare Spending
The rising individual spending on healthcare is anticipated to drive further growth, reflecting a heightened focus on health and well-being.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the drug discovery services market. Governments prioritized healthcare, leading to increased demand for novel drugs. Pharmaceutical companies ramped up R&D activities to combat the virus, presenting ample growth opportunities for the drug discovery services market.
Regional Analysis
1. Dominance of Asia-Pacific
The Asia-Pacific drug discovery services market is poised to emerge as the largest, with significant contributions from China, India, and Japan. China, in particular, played a substantial role in 2020, driven by favorable government policies and a robust healthcare expenditure boost.
Key Competitors in the Market
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck KGaA
- Charles River Laboratories International
- GE Healthcare
- Evotec
- Jubilant Biosys
- Covance
- Genscript Biotech Corporation
- Aurigene Discovery Technologies
- Wuxi Apptec
- Syngene
- Eurofins Scientific
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- GVK Biosciences Private Limited
- Lonza Group AG
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
- Dalton Pharma Services
- Viva Biotech
- Selvita
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
By Process
- Target Selection
- Target Validation
- Hit-To-Lead Identification
- Lead Optimization
- Candidate Validation
By Type
- Medicinal Chemistry Services
- Biology Services
- Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics
By Drug Type
- Small Molecule Drugs
- Biologic Drugs
By Therapeutic Area
- Oncology
- Central Nervous Systems
- Cardiovascular
- Infectious Disease
- Metabolic Disorders
- Others
By Company Type
- Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies
- Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies
- Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
