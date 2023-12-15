Drug Discovery Services Market Regional Analysis, Trends and Opportunities Across Regions for 2023-2032

Global Drug Discovery Services Market Overview

Market Size and Growth Forecast

The global drug discovery services market, valued at US$ 9,112 million in 2021, is poised for robust expansion, reaching an estimated US$ 19,512 million by 2030. This growth trajectory is anticipated to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Global Drug Discovery Services Market’ Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/POL1190

Factors Influencing Market Growth

1. Rising Demand for Novel Drugs

The market is propelled by the escalating demand for novel drugs, reflecting changing market dynamics and an increasing need for accurate and robust analytical testing.

2. Investments in Research and Development

Growing investments in research and development (R&D) and the adoption of technologies like big data and artificial intelligence create significant growth opportunities. Pharmaceutical giants, such as Pfizer, dedicating substantial resources to R&D, contribute to market advancement.

3. Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The surge in chronic diseases contributes to market growth, as drug discovery services become vital in addressing evolving healthcare needs. However, stringent regulatory requirements may pose a challenge.

4. Increased Healthcare Spending

The rising individual spending on healthcare is anticipated to drive further growth, reflecting a heightened focus on health and well-being.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the drug discovery services market. Governments prioritized healthcare, leading to increased demand for novel drugs. Pharmaceutical companies ramped up R&D activities to combat the virus, presenting ample growth opportunities for the drug discovery services market.

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Global Drug Discovery Services Market’ Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/POL1190

Regional Analysis

1. Dominance of Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific drug discovery services market is poised to emerge as the largest, with significant contributions from China, India, and Japan. China, in particular, played a substantial role in 2020, driven by favorable government policies and a robust healthcare expenditure boost.

Key Competitors in the Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories International

GE Healthcare

Evotec

Jubilant Biosys

Covance

Genscript Biotech Corporation

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Wuxi Apptec

Syngene

Eurofins Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

Lonza Group AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Dalton Pharma Services

Viva Biotech

Selvita

Other Prominent Players

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Global Drug Discovery Services Market’ Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/POL1190

Market Segmentation

By Process

Target Selection

Target Validation

Hit-To-Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Candidate Validation

By Type

Medicinal Chemistry Services

Biology Services

Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics

By Drug Type

Small Molecule Drugs

Biologic Drugs

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Central Nervous Systems

Cardiovascular

Infectious Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By Company Type

Tier 1 Pharmaceutical Companies

Tier 2 Pharmaceutical Companies

Tier 3 Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/POL1190

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.