Drug Discovery Market Customer Insights, Understanding Customer Needs and Preferences for 2023-2032

Global Drug Discovery Market Overview

Market Size and Growth Forecast

The global drug discovery market, valued at US$ 58,194.1 million in 2021, is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching an estimated US$ 113,374.2 million by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

1. Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases

The primary driver for market growth is the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases. Approximately 51.8% of American adults were diagnosed with at least one chronic disease in 2018, including cancer, arthritis, diabetes, and more.

2. Growing Healthcare Expenditure

Increasing healthcare expenditure and a surging demand for novel drugs are significant contributors to the expansion of the drug discovery market. Pfizer’s substantial investment of approximately US$ 8,650 million in R&D activities in 2019 reflects the industry’s commitment.

3. Healthcare Infrastructure and Investments

The growth of healthcare infrastructure, augmented investments from governmental and private bodies, and heightened health concerns are expected to propel market growth. Increased research and development activities for novel drug molecules will further benefit the drug discovery market.

4. Initial Investment Challenges

The need for significant initial investments may pose a challenge to the growth of the global drug discovery market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global drug discovery market experienced a positive impact during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for novel drugs surged amid the global health crisis. Governments worldwide invested heavily in research and development activities to combat the pandemic, contributing to the market’s growth. Pharmaceutical companies focused on increasing R&D and manufacturing facilities, enhancing medical devices, and producing efficient drugs, further boosting the drug discovery market.

Regional Analysis

1. Dominance of North America

North America is poised to hold the highest market share in the global drug discovery market. The region’s dominance is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes. Favorable government policies and high healthcare expenditure are key contributors to North America’s strong position.

2. Asia Pacific Growth

Following North America, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in countries like China and India. The region’s healthcare landscape, characterized by high healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies, will contribute to the growth of the drug discovery market.

Competitors in the Market

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corp

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

Small Molecule Drugs

Biologic Drugs

By Technology

High Throughput Screening

Pharmacogenomics

Combinatorial Chemistry

Nanotechnology

Other Technologies

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



