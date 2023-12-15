Super Abrasives Market Share, Analysis, Size, Top Industry Players and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global super abrasives market held a market value of USD 6,351.5 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9,767.4 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2027.

Super abrasives are special tools utilized for precision grinding. They are known as super abrasives owing to their unparalleled performance, extraordinary hardness, and longevity. The market is majorly driven owing to the conventional abrasives substituted by super abrasives and the use of diamond in grinding wheels for precision & machining tools. However, the high-performance application coupled with high initial cost and the lack of raw material availability & stringent regulations is anticipated to negatively hamper the market growth.

The "Super Abrasives Market" is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Conventional abrasives substituted by super abrasives

Conventional abrasives include silicon carbide and corundum, among others. They are natural grains usually blended or fuelled with other abrasive grains so that the grinding wheel can perform as required. On the other hand, super abrasives use synthetic or natural diamonds or CBN, a synthetic grain. They have substituted conventional abrasives, as they can run at higher speeds, and their thermal stability is also higher. This also adds to their long life. They also require less dressing as compared to their conventional counterparts due to their durability. For instance, if a manufacturer has 30 to 40 parts per dress with a conventional abrasive, they have 1,200 parts per dress for a CBN abrasive. This makes it ideal for high-volume environments as well. All these factors are expected to positively influence market growth.

3M, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd, CarborundumUniversal Ltd, Diametal AG, Element Six (UK) Limited, Finzler, Schrock & Kimmel GmbH, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Hyperion Materials & Technologies, ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD, Noritake, Saint-Gobain S.A., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Super Abrasives Inc., and Zhengzhou ZZDM Superabrasives Co., Ltd., among others.

The global Super Abrasives market is segmented into product, application, and industry.

By Product

• Cubic boron nitride (CBN)

o Vitrified CBN

o Electroplated CBN

o Resin Bond CBN

o Metal CBN

• Diamond

o Vitrified Diamond

o Electroplated Diamond

o Resin Bond Diamond

o Metal Diamond

The diamond segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 6.7% owing to the rising demand for diamonds in manufacturing cutting and grinding tools. The CBN segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to its properties such as thermal conductivity, high electrical resistance, and low thermal expansion.

By Application,

• Powertrain

• Bearing

• Gear

• Tool Grinding

• Turbine

• Other Applications

The powertrain segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 30% owing to the increasing demand for super abrasives in the segment. The tool grinding segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Industry,

• Construction

• Energy (O&G, Mining)

• Automotive

• Electricals & Electronics

• Medical Devices

• Aerospace

• Metal Fabrication

• Other Applications

