India Furniture Market 2023 : Development, Growth, Key Factors And Forecast To 2032 | USD 35.9 Billion

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

India Furniture Market to Reach USD 35.9 Billion by 2028

India Furniture market is growing on account of the increasing disposable income of the consumers and rising expenditure towards home decor along with flourishing tourism and increasing investment in the hospitality sector such as the development of airports, hotels, restaurants, etc

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR320

Report Ocean, revealed that the India Furniture market was worth USD 23.3 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.40%, with revenues reaching USD 35.9 billion by the end of 2028. The market is in all likelihood to witness this growth over the forecast period due to the growing disposable income of the consumer and increasing expenditure toward home decor. Furthermore, increasing construction of numerous residential, industrial, and commercial facilities due to infrastructural development is anticipated to enhance the market growth inside the forecast period. However, the high penetration of the unorganized sector may act as a huge restraining factor for the India furniture market growth.

Increasing Demand from Hospitality Sector is Driving India Furniture Market Growth

The demand for furniture is gaining good-sized traction from the hospitality sector. This is thanks to the growing investment in infrastructural development along with flourishing tourism. The variety of personal investments toward the development of business centers together with accommodations, cafes, sports activities facilities, buying department stores, and so forth., is also growing. This is predicted to fuel the demand for various sorts of furniture including sofas, chairs, beds, and so on., within the forecast period, driving the overall market growth.

Integration Of IoT into Furniture is Propelling India Furniture Market Growth

The furniture producers are integrating advanced technologies such as IoT into their merchandise to gain benefit over the marketplace. The producers are exploiting the services of IoT within the manner to upload and edit designs, track performance and renovation, and so on. They also are fitting sensors into fundamental furnishings which include dining room chairs, shelving gadgets, and many others., to make them intelligent and similarly flourish smart homes. This is expected to emerge as a prime driving aspect for the India furniture market in the forecast period.

India Furniture Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the India furniture market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others. The specialty store segment accounts for the biggest marketplace proportion as a result of the availability of a huge range of furniture under one roof. However, the online store’s segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast duration as numerous furniture companies are launching websites or selling their products through popular customer items platforms inclusive of Pepperfry, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and so on., to target more youthful and working purchasers.

India Furniture Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India furniture market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. West India dominates the market. The demand for furniture is directly influenced by property sales. The number of property sales is surging in Western states such as Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai and Pune due to the increasing working-class population in this region. However, North India also covers a substantial market share owing to the high purchasing power of consumers in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Furniture Market

The India furniture market was incredibly halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country. The huge burden on the healthcare zone and national lockdown led to production and supply disruptions. Furthermore, workplaces and other business centers together with hotels, restaurants, and so on., have been additionally closed because of lockdown. All those factors led to a sharp decline in the demand for furniture in India. The market is expected to check in slow growth in the approaching years as well due to the negative effect of the pandemic on the economic stability of the customers.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR320

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the India furniture market are Godrej Interio, Nilkamal Furniture, Zuari Furniture, Wipro Furniture, Durian, Hulsta, Usha Lexus Furniture, Ikea, Damro, Evok, and other prominent players.

The India furniture market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry participants. The unorganized sector is highly dominant in this region. The companies launch new designs to attract customers and offer to customize designs to suit their needs. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Material

Wood

Metal

Plastics

Others

By Type

Home Furniture

Office Furniture

Hospitality Furniture

Others Furniture

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online

Others

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR320

Dont miss the business opportunity of the India Furniture market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the India Furniture market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the India Furniture market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR320