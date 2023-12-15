Lithium-Ion Battery Market Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Overview and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global lithium-ion battery market held a market value of USD 48,658.4 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 67,818.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Lithium-ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery. They are quite commonly used in electric vehicles and portable electronics. It also has numerous applications in the military and aerospace sectors. The market is witnessing mid-single-digit growth owing to the factors such as increasing penetration of electric vehicle sales and rising adoption of consumer electronics.

The “Lithium-Ion Battery Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Cobalt, nickel, lithium, copper, and graphite are the primary metals used in manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, constituting approximately 50 to 60% of the total cost of the batteries. Furthermore, the cost of lithium-ion batteries is dependent on various components, such as equity return, tax, depreciation, working capital, term loan, S&G, overheads, R&D, O&M, insurance, labor, energy, separator, Mn+Ni+Co, Graphite, and Lithium, among others. The material cost contributes to near about 66%. The cost of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles is also dependent on various components; include pack components, cell material, depreciation/financing, overheads, margin & warranty, and labor, among others. The pack components contribute to a major share of the cost.

KEY PLAYER

BYD Company, LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, BAK Group, Hitachi Corporation, Johnson Controls, Toshiba Corporation, Raja Groups, Tata Chemicals, TDK Electronics AG, Sony Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Amperex Technology Limited, LITEC Co., Ltd, GS Yuasa International Ltd, and Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

A report on the Lithium-Ion Battery Market would typically encompass various aspects related to production, applications, market trends, challenges, and growth prospects within the lithium-ion battery industry. Here are key areas that could be covered:

Market Overview : Introduction to lithium-ion batteries, their structure, composition, and applications across industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage systems, and more.

: Introduction to lithium-ion batteries, their structure, composition, and applications across industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage systems, and more. Market Size and Growth : Analysis of historical data and projections for the global lithium-ion battery market size, including both volume and value, with a focus on regional variations and trends.

: Analysis of historical data and projections for the global lithium-ion battery market size, including both volume and value, with a focus on regional variations and trends. Market Segmentation : Breakdown of the market by types of lithium-ion batteries (e.g., lithium cobalt oxide, lithium iron phosphate, lithium manganese oxide), application sectors (electric vehicles, portable electronics, industrial applications), end-users, and geographical regions to understand specific market dynamics.

: Breakdown of the market by types of lithium-ion batteries (e.g., lithium cobalt oxide, lithium iron phosphate, lithium manganese oxide), application sectors (electric vehicles, portable electronics, industrial applications), end-users, and geographical regions to understand specific market dynamics. Industry Trends and Drivers: Identification and analysis of key market trends, technological advancements, demand drivers (e.g., increasing adoption of electric vehicles, growth in renewable energy storage), and innovations influencing the lithium-ion battery market growth.

Market Challenges : Examination of challenges such as safety concerns, raw material supply chain constraints, cost fluctuations, regulatory compliance, and competition from alternative battery technologies.

: Examination of challenges such as safety concerns, raw material supply chain constraints, cost fluctuations, regulatory compliance, and competition from alternative battery technologies. Competitive Landscape : Assessment of major companies operating in the lithium-ion battery market, their market share, strategies, research and development initiatives, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

: Assessment of major companies operating in the lithium-ion battery market, their market share, strategies, research and development initiatives, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Price Trends : Analysis of historical and current lithium-ion battery prices and factors affecting price fluctuations, including raw material costs and technological advancements.

: Analysis of historical and current lithium-ion battery prices and factors affecting price fluctuations, including raw material costs and technological advancements. Consumer Behavior and Preferences : Understanding consumer preferences, demands, and emerging market opportunities for lithium-ion battery applications in various sectors.

: Understanding consumer preferences, demands, and emerging market opportunities for lithium-ion battery applications in various sectors. Regulatory Landscape : Overview of regulatory frameworks, government policies, standards, safety regulations, and environmental considerations affecting the lithium-ion battery industry globally and regionally.

: Overview of regulatory frameworks, government policies, standards, safety regulations, and environmental considerations affecting the lithium-ion battery industry globally and regionally. Future Outlook : Forecasting the future market trends, growth prospects, emerging applications (e.g., grid-scale energy storage, wearable technology), and potential challenges for the lithium-ion battery market.

: Forecasting the future market trends, growth prospects, emerging applications (e.g., grid-scale energy storage, wearable technology), and potential challenges for the lithium-ion battery market. Sustainability and Environmental Impact : Assessment of sustainability efforts within the industry, including recycling initiatives, reduction of raw material extraction impacts, and efforts to improve battery efficiency and lifespan.

: Assessment of sustainability efforts within the industry, including recycling initiatives, reduction of raw material extraction impacts, and efforts to improve battery efficiency and lifespan. Emerging Technologies and Innovations : Exploration of new technologies, advancements in materials, manufacturing processes, and breakthroughs in lithium-ion battery technology that could shape the future market.

: Exploration of new technologies, advancements in materials, manufacturing processes, and breakthroughs in lithium-ion battery technology that could shape the future market. Supply Chain Analysis : Understanding the lithium-ion battery production process, key raw material suppliers, manufacturing locations, distribution networks, and challenges in the supply chain management.

: Understanding the lithium-ion battery production process, key raw material suppliers, manufacturing locations, distribution networks, and challenges in the supply chain management. Investment Opportunities: Identification of potential investment areas and opportunities within the lithium-ion battery market for stakeholders, investors, and businesses operating in the energy storage and electric mobility sectors.

Segments Overview

The global lithium-ion battery market is segmented into type, power capacity, application, and form/design.

By Type,

• Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

• Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

• Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

• Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

• Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

• Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

The lithium nickel magnesium cobalt (LI-NMC) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 36% owing to its growing adoption in electric bikes, power tools, and other such electric tools. The lithium manganese oxide (LMO) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.8%.

By Power Capacity,

• 0-300 mAH

• 3,000-10,000 mAH

• 10,000-60,000 mAH

• More than 60,000 mAH

The 3,000-10,000 mAH segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and is anticipated to surpass USD 60,500 million by 2024. The more than 60,000 mAH segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

By Application,

• Consumer Electronics OEMs

o Smartphones

o Laptops

o UPS Systems

o Smart Cameras

o Smart Watches

o Smart Glasses

o Smart Textiles

o Others

• Automotive OEMs

o Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

o Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

o Others (Service Stations/Dealers)

• Energy Storage

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Residential

o Utilities

• Industrial OEMs

o Military

o Industrial Equipment

o Medical

o Marine

o Telecommunication

o Mining

o Forklifts

o Others

• Other OEMs

• Aftermarket

The automotive OEMs segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share of about 60% owing to the rising applications of lithium-ion batteries in battery-driven vehicles. Amongst the automotive OEMs, the hybrid electric vehicles segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8%.

By Form/Design,

• Pouch

• Cylindrical

• Elliptical

• Prismatic

• Custom Design

The cylindrical segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for cylindrical-shaped lithium-ion batteries. The prismatic segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

