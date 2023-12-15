Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Market to Witness Explosive Growth During Forecast Period 2032

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Market in our latest report, spanning over 200 pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask for Free Sample Report

Global Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Market is valued at approximately USD 9.4 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3%over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Food producers are placing more of a concentrate on high production, quick turnaround, and low costs of production. Integrating cutting-edge pump techniques enables this. The form of the food material being processed has a significant impact on the type of pumps used, as some food and beverage industry pumps are better suited for one form over another. Meat consumption and production remain high, particularly in developed countries. Demand for meat and poultry products is expected to rise in developed countries such as the United States, owing to factors such as lower beef, pork, and poultry prices, a greater emphasis on improving quality, shelf life and safety of meat products and rising per capita meat consumption. Because of the growing meat and poultry industries, meat and poultry-related pumps are expected to offer significant potential.

The year 2018 “is expected to present a good perspective for the pork industry as the number of pork processing plants is expected to expand, which is expected to drive pork output further,” according to a USDA Economic Research Service article on Food Price Outlook, 2018. SIG, a leading solution and system provider for aseptic packaging, will collaborate with SPX to open a technology centre at the Dubai Silicon Oasis in November 2021. Alfa Laval acquired LiftUP in Norway in October 2021. This acquisition aided in the expansion of Alfa Laval’s aquaculture portfolio. However, cavitation effect in industrial pumps is expected to hamper the market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Food and Beverage Industry Pumps market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe accounted for a significant market share during the forecast period due to the established processed food & beverage industry. Asia Pacific is the dominant food and beverage market, and it is expected to be the largest for food and beverage industry pumps. Rising income and purchasing power, rapid middle-class population growth, and rising consumer demand for processed foods all point to promising prospects for growth and diversification in the region’s food sector.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alfa Laval

FristamPumpen Kg (Gmbh& Co.)

SPX Flow (US), GEA Group

Grundfos

ITT Inc

AMPCO Pumps Company

JBT Corporation

KSB Se & Co.

Pentair

Atlas Copco

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pumps

Rotary Lobe

Progressive Cavity

Screw

Mixers

Agitators

Compressors

Other Types1

By Application:

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Dairy & Chocolate Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Sugar, Starch, & Sweeteners

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat & Poultry

By Degree of Engineering:

Engineered

Configured

Standard

By Flow:

Less than 10 liters per second

10-100 liters per second

More than 100 liters per second

By Pressure:

Below 15 bar

15-30 bar

Above 30 bar

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Our Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Market Report is divided into several chapters to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global Food and Beverage Industry Pumps market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the Food and Beverage Industry Pumps market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.

Chapter 3 focuses on Food and Beverage Industry Pumps sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 4 presents global Food and Beverage Industry Pumps sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.

Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.

Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.

Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.

Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.

Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.

Our Food and Beverage Industry Pumps Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

