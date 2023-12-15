KMT chair says DPP nervous at prospect of Hou winning Taiwan presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With less than a month remaining before the 2024 presidential election, Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) claimed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is growing increasingly nervous at the prospect of a KMT victory.

The KMT is prepared for all manner of obstacles moving into the last few weeks before the election, said Chu. On Friday (Dec. 15), the KMT chair said the DPP has begun to contend with the fact that Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and his running mate Jaw Shaw-kang (趙少康) will win the election on Jan. 13, reported UDN.

While it is true that polls have shown growing support for Hou in recent weeks, no polls have yet shown the KMT candidate overcoming the lead of Lai Ching-te (賴清德), which has varied between 2% and 5% in recent polling.

Chu’s remarks on Friday were prompted by reporters asking him about criticism leveled by Lai concerning reports that KMT Vice Chair Andrew Hsia (夏立言) is visiting China in an official capacity so close to the date of the national election.

In response to the reporter’s question, Chu said that Hsia’s trip is business related and to meet with Taiwanese business leaders operating in China. Noting that such trips take place at the end of every fiscal year, Chu criticized the DPP for constantly trying to smear the KMT as working with the Chinese Communist Party, per UDN.

According to Chu, internal gossip within the DPP indicated the party is nervous that Hou may win the presidency in January. Therefore, the KMT anticipates that malicious rumors and smear campaigns targeting Hou and Jaw will increase in the final weeks before the vote.