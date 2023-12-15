Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s 6 millionth visitor for 2023 arrives from Singapore

Government plans to allow tour groups to start visiting China from March

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/15 16:57
A traveler from Singapore (center) is Taiwan's 6 millionth visitor for 2023. 

A traveler from Singapore (center) is Taiwan's 6 millionth visitor for 2023.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As government officials predicted, Taiwan’s 6 millionth visitor for 2023 arrived in the country Friday (Dec. 15).

The traveler, a man from Singapore named in Mandarin as Chen (陳), was welcomed at Taoyuan International Airport by government members including Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) and Transportation Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材), per CNA.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the country registered about 11 million visitors per year. Over the past year, 1.14 million visitors arrived from Hong Kong and Macau, 850,000 from Japan, and 690,000 from South Korea, Wang said.

The next target for the country’s tourism sector is doubling the number of visitors to 12 million for 2024. While the government is already laying the groundwork to allow Taiwanese tour groups to start traveling to China in March, Cheng said he hoped that Beijing would also let Chinese groups travel to Taiwan.
tourism
travel
6 millionth visitor
Singapore
post-COVID recovery
Taoyuan International Airport
Cheng Wen-tsan
Wang Kwo-tsai

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan police detain 4 suspects for smuggling drugs to New York
Taiwan police detain 4 suspects for smuggling drugs to New York
2023/12/14 15:53
Taiwan most popular 2023 travel search term on Google Vietnam
Taiwan most popular 2023 travel search term on Google Vietnam
2023/12/13 14:53
Taiwan’s China Airlines resumes Singapore-Kaohsiung flights
Taiwan’s China Airlines resumes Singapore-Kaohsiung flights
2023/12/09 17:39
Indonesia mulls visa waiver for Taiwan
Indonesia mulls visa waiver for Taiwan
2023/12/08 20:16
Taiwan expects 6 millionth visitor next week
Taiwan expects 6 millionth visitor next week
2023/12/08 16:35