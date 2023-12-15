Alexa
Taiwan’s Keelung launches mystery passenger program to monitor bus drivers

Program will supplement complaint hotline to ensure safety and quality of public transportation

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/15 16:34
Keelung City bus. (Keelung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The city of Keelung has implemented a “mystery passenger” program to monitor the service and the conduct of drivers on the city’s public bus system.

Throughout November, the city’s anonymous hotline received reports of misconduct by three bus drivers, reported UDN. Henceforth, in addition to the complaint hotline, the city will conduct anonymous evaluations of all bus drivers to improve safety and the quality of the city’s public transportation services.

The offenses reported in November included drivers skipping bus stops on the route, and being unkind towards elderly passengers. In another instance, a driver closed the bus doors too quickly as passengers were boarding, causing a passenger to be struck and pinched by the doors.

However, in addition to the three complaints reported through the hotline, one bus driver surnamed Chou (周) on bus route 402 was reported by a commuter for being attentive and kind towards passengers on the route. Chou reportedly helped a drunken passenger in need of assistance, and cooperated with local police to ensure the safe flow of traffic.

The bus drivers reported for misconduct have been given warnings and may be referred to job counseling to ensure better conduct in the future. The bus driver surnamed Chou was awarded a commendation by the Keelung City Bus Management Office, per UDN.

Cheng Wen-peng (鄭文彭), the Chief of Operations at the Bus Management Office, hopes that regular assessment and the complaint hotline will help remind drivers to pay attention to traffic safety regulations. The mystery passenger program will also encourage them to be attentive and considerate towards commuters, especially the elderly and those with special needs, Cheng said.
