Ethylene Carbonate Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Drivers and Forecast 2032

The global ethylene carbonate market held a market value of USD 287.9 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 450.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The market volume in 2020 was around 240,250.6 tonnes.

Ethylene carbonate is an organic compound having a formula (CH2O)2CO. The compound is classified as a cyclic carbonate ester of carbonic acid and ethylene glycol. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for ethylene carbonate in lithium-ion electrolytes and significant industrial growth in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, emergence of lithium-sulfur batteries is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market growth.

The market is expected to be negatively hampered owing to the volatile raw material prices. Also, fluctuating oil and gas prices are estimated to pose as a threat to the market growth. Shutdown of ethylene carbonate facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in declining revenues of market players.

The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand for ethylene carbonate in lithium-ion electrolytes

Ethylene carbonate is increasingly being used in manufacturing of lithium-ion electrolytes. Since, the demand for lithium-ion electrolytes is growing rapidly as it is used in electric vehicles and their demand is also rising. This is due to growing awareness regarding environmental issues and its widespread use, especially in countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the UK, the United States, and France. Abovementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for ethylene carbonate in lithium-ion electrolytes.

KEY PLAYER

BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Lixing Chemical, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd, OUCC, PANAX ETEC, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., TOAGOSEI CO., LTD., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Wego Chemical Group, and Zibo Donghai Industries Co., Ltd., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Segments Overview

The global ethylene carbonate market is classified into grade, form, industry, and application.

By Form,

Solid

Liquid

The liquid segment is expected to surpass a market volume of 113,600 tonnes by 2025. The solid segment is also expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing use of solid ethylene carbonate as solvent in production of lubricants.

By Grade,

Battery Grade

Industry Grade

The industry grade segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to its high adoption in various industries. The battery grade segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate due to its increasing demand for ethylene carbonate for manufacturing lithium ion batteries.

By Application,

Lithium Battery Electrolytes

Capacitor Electrolytes

Resist Strip Solvents

Fiber Processing Agents

Lubricants

Soil Hardening Agents

Organic Solvents

Plasticizers

Surface Coatings

Chemical Intermediates

Dyes

Others

The lubricants segment is estimated to hold the largest value share of about 32% owing to its rising usage in oil & gas and automotive. The fiber processing agents segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8% by volume owing to the growing demand for ethylene carbonate for manufacturing fiber processing agents. The chemical intermediates segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume of around 16,234.6 tonnes by 2027.

By Industry,

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Textile

Personal Care & Hygiene

Agriculture

Others

