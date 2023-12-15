Face Mask Market Understanding Customer Needs and Key Driver of Market Growth

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the Face Mask Market in our latest report, spanning over 100+ pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask for Free Sample Report
Market Size and Growth:
The global face mask market size was US$ 7.3 billion in 2021. The global face mask market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising deployment of face masks for surgeries is the primary factor driving the growth of the global face mask market. In addition, the increasing awareness related to the harmful effects of airborne infections and their emission levels will surge the demand for the product in the coming years.
The growing prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases will prompt the demand for face masks in the coming years. In addition, the growing popularity of handcrafted masks on online shopping platforms will benefit the global market.
The rising demand for customized face masks is attributed to the surge in the growth of the global face mask market. However, the presence of innumerable poor-quality masks and the inconvenience of the product may limit the growth of the global face mask market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic raised the demand for precautionary elements, including masks. COVID-19 infection is a contagious disease that spreads rapidly even through speaking. Thus, it surged the demand for masks in order to curb the spread of the virus. Governments mandated the use of masks across various nations. In addition, airports also began offering free masks to passengers in order to maintain a safe journey. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has been advantageous for the global face mask market. In addition, incentives from governments to boost the production capacity further escalated the market growth. For Instance, Honeywell International expanded its production capacity in Phoenix with the support of the U.S. government to manufacture N95 face masks in March 2020.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to emerge as the largest face mask market. In addition, Asia-Pacific and Europe are forecast to hold the second and the third largest share owing to the governments’ mandates to use face masks in public places. In addition, rising awareness related to health and hygiene will contribute to the growth of the global face mask market.
The Asia-Pacific face mask market is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to the increasing production capacity and stringent government laws. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure and the growing prevalence of diseases are likely to benefit the regional markets during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
KOWA
SAS Safety Corporation
Prestige Ameritech
Alpha ProTech
The Gerson Company
Cardinal Health
Cambridge Mask Company
Trimpeks
Medi Dent Disposable International
Medline Industries
Molnlycke Health Care
Owens & Minor
Narang Medical Limited
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global face mask market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Nature, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.
Based on Product Type
Surgical mask
N95 respirators
Dust mask
Based on Material
Cotton
Polypropylene
Based on Nature
Reusable Face Mask
Disposable Face Mask
Based on Distribution Channel
Supermarket
Pharmacies
Convenience stores
Online
Based on End-User Industry
Chemical & Petrochemical
Oil & Gas
Health Care & Pharmaceutical
Mining & Construction
Agriculture
Others
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
