Face Mask Market Understanding Customer Needs and Key Driver of Market Growth

Market Size and Growth:

The global face mask market size was US$ 7.3 billion in 2021. The global face mask market is forecast to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising deployment of face masks for surgeries is the primary factor driving the growth of the global face mask market. In addition, the increasing awareness related to the harmful effects of airborne infections and their emission levels will surge the demand for the product in the coming years.

The growing prevalence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases will prompt the demand for face masks in the coming years. In addition, the growing popularity of handcrafted masks on online shopping platforms will benefit the global market.

The rising demand for customized face masks is attributed to the surge in the growth of the global face mask market. However, the presence of innumerable poor-quality masks and the inconvenience of the product may limit the growth of the global face mask market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic raised the demand for precautionary elements, including masks. COVID-19 infection is a contagious disease that spreads rapidly even through speaking. Thus, it surged the demand for masks in order to curb the spread of the virus. Governments mandated the use of masks across various nations. In addition, airports also began offering free masks to passengers in order to maintain a safe journey. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has been advantageous for the global face mask market. In addition, incentives from governments to boost the production capacity further escalated the market growth. For Instance, Honeywell International expanded its production capacity in Phoenix with the support of the U.S. government to manufacture N95 face masks in March 2020.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest face mask market. In addition, Asia-Pacific and Europe are forecast to hold the second and the third largest share owing to the governments’ mandates to use face masks in public places. In addition, rising awareness related to health and hygiene will contribute to the growth of the global face mask market.

The Asia-Pacific face mask market is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to the increasing production capacity and stringent government laws. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure and the growing prevalence of diseases are likely to benefit the regional markets during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

KOWA

SAS Safety Corporation

Prestige Ameritech

Alpha ProTech

The Gerson Company

Cardinal Health

Cambridge Mask Company

Trimpeks

Medi Dent Disposable International

Medline Industries

Molnlycke Health Care

Owens & Minor

Narang Medical Limited

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global face mask market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Nature, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

Based on Product Type

Surgical mask

N95 respirators

Dust mask

Based on Material

Cotton

Polypropylene

Based on Nature

Reusable Face Mask

Disposable Face Mask

Based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Online

Based on End-User Industry

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Health Care & Pharmaceutical

Mining & Construction

Agriculture

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Our Face Mask Market Report is divided into several chapters to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global Face Mask market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the Face Mask market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.

Chapter 3 focuses on Face Mask sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 4 presents global Face Mask sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.

Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.

Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.

Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.

Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.

Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.

Our Face Mask Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

