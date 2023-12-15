ERP Software Market Industry Overview, A Comparative Analysis of Leading Players 2032

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the ERP Software Market in our latest report, spanning over 100+ pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask for Free Sample Report

Market Size and Growth:

The global ERP software market size was US$ 42.1 billion in 2021. The global ERP software market is forecast to grow to US$ 110.41 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Enterprise resource planning or ERP software allows organizations to automate business processes. ERP software incorporates many parts of a business into a single database, including marketing, sales, product development, production, and product planning.

Here are some key highlights based on industry trends up to my last update:

Cloud Adoption: The ERP software market has seen a significant shift towards cloud-based solutions. Businesses are increasingly opting for cloud ERP to benefit from scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. This trend is driven by the desire for easy accessibility, reduced infrastructure costs, and seamless updates. Integration with Emerging Technologies: ERP systems are incorporating emerging technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), machine learning, IoT (Internet of Things), and blockchain. These integrations enhance the functionality of ERP solutions, providing businesses with more advanced analytics, automation, and real-time data insights. Mobile ERP Solutions: With the rise of remote work and the need for on-the-go access to business data, mobile ERP solutions have gained popularity. Mobile applications allow users to access key ERP functionalities from their smartphones or tablets, improving productivity and decision-making. Focus on User Experience (UX): ERP vendors are placing greater emphasis on user experience design to make their platforms more user-friendly. A positive user experience contributes to higher adoption rates and overall efficiency in business processes. Industry-Specific Solutions: ERP vendors are developing industry-specific solutions to cater to the unique needs of different sectors. This trend ensures that businesses can implement ERP systems tailored to their specific requirements, compliance standards, and workflows. Security Concerns: With the increasing digitization of business processes and the storage of sensitive data in ERP systems, security concerns have become more prominent. Vendors are prioritizing robust cybersecurity features to safeguard against data breaches and unauthorized access. Subscription-based Models: The traditional model of upfront software licensing is being challenged by subscription-based pricing models. This shift allows businesses to pay for ERP services on an ongoing basis, often with the flexibility to scale up or down based on their needs. ERP and E-commerce Integration: As e-commerce continues to grow, businesses are seeking ERP solutions that seamlessly integrate with their e-commerce platforms. This integration streamlines order processing, inventory management, and customer relationship management across online and offline channels. Global Expansion: ERP software is being increasingly adopted by businesses expanding globally. Multi-language and multi-currency support, along with compliance with international regulations, are crucial features for ERP systems in this context. Sustainability and Green ERP: There is a growing awareness of environmental sustainability, and some ERP solutions now include features to help businesses monitor and reduce their environmental impact. This may involve tracking energy consumption, optimizing supply chain routes for efficiency, and reducing waste.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing adoption of cloud-based ERP in the automotive, consumer electronics, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and textiles industries is forecast to fuel the growth of the ERP software market.

Rising demand for cloud-based ERP software will benefit the market in the coming years. The deployment of cloud-based technology is increasing. Moreover, cloud-based ERP solutions help organizations efficiently store massive data and share them with multiple resources. Furthermore, companies can also access information through any system and at any time. As a result, it will surge the growth of the global ERP software market during the study period.

Key vendors, including SAP and Oracle, provide cloud-based ERP to deliver storage recovery plans and data backup to manage primary business functions like CRM, HR, inventory and order management, and accounting. Further, cloud-based ERP enables organizations to minimize upfront costs for computing infrastructure like easy installation, hardware, and data servers. Moreover, it offers better data security, which will further drive the growth of the ERP software in the upcoming years.

The rising number of partnerships and acquisitions are forecast to benefit the ERP software market. For instance, Salesforce purchased MuleSoft in 2018 for around $6.5 billion. This acquisition aims to incorporate Salesforce’s cloud-based applications with MuleSoft’s SAAS integration platform. Moreover, SAP acquired Qualtrics with the aim to raise its foothold in the experience management category.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a favorable impact on the ERP Software market due to the government-mandated lockdowns. Furthermore, shutdown regulations increased the number of smartphone users. Moreover, companies also started operating on virtual mode. Thus, the global ERP software market witnessed significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising companies would benefit from this rise because they will be able to show more adverts on this platform to attract interested customers. In addition, consumers are now aware of real and fake commercials because they spend the majority of their time on smartphones, which has provided them with relevant knowledge regarding adverts. As a result, the global ERP software market witnessed significant growth due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global ERP software market during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of cloud ERP software vendors across Canada and the United States will drive the market forward in the coming years. Moreover, increasing penetration of new technologies will contribute to the region’s ERP software market’s rapid growth. Furthermore, businesses in North America are migrating from on-premises to cloud-based ERP due to lower maintenance expenses and lower implementation costs. As a result, it will propel the ERP software market forward.

Competitors in the Market

Deskera

Epicor Software Corporation

Ifs Ab

Infor

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sage Group Plc

Sap Se

Syspro

Workday, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Based on the deployment type, the ERP software market is segmented into-

On-premises

Cloud

Based on function type, the ERP software market is segmented into-

CRM

Sales

Accounting

Others

Based on organization size, the ERP software market is segmented into-

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Based on industry vertical, the ERP software market is segmented into-

Retail

Manufacturing

Banking & Financial Institutes

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Based on region, the ERP software market is segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

