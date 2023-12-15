E-Prescribing Market Overview An Analysis of Regional Growth and Emerging Demand 2032

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the E-Prescribing Market in our latest report, spanning over 100+ pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask for Free Sample Report

Market Size and Growth

The global e-prescribing market size was US$ 1.45 billion in 2021. The global e-prescribing market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.64 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Key Highlights of E-Prescribing Market in Deep Analysis:

Market Growth and Adoption Rates: The e-prescribing market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of digital health technologies and the push for more efficient healthcare systems.

Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are promoting e-prescribing to reduce medication errors, improve patient safety, and enhance overall healthcare quality. Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR): Integration with EHR systems is a key trend in the e-prescribing market. Seamless interoperability with electronic health records allows healthcare providers to access patient information, medication history, and allergies in real-time, resulting in more informed prescribing decisions. Mobile E-Prescribing: The rise of mobile health (mHealth) has led to the development of mobile e-prescribing applications. These apps enable healthcare professionals to prescribe medications using smartphones or tablets, providing flexibility and convenience. Enhanced Decision Support and Clinical Alerts: E-prescribing systems are incorporating advanced decision support tools and clinical alerts. These features help healthcare providers make more informed decisions by providing alerts for potential drug interactions, allergies, or dosage errors at the point of prescribing. Telemedicine Integration: The integration of e-prescribing with telemedicine platforms has become more prominent. This allows healthcare providers to electronically prescribe medications during virtual consultations, improving the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare services. Patient Involvement and Medication Adherence: E-prescribing solutions are increasingly focusing on patient engagement. Some platforms include features that allow patients to access their prescriptions, receive medication reminders, and communicate with healthcare providers to enhance medication adherence. Regulatory Compliance and Standards: Compliance with regulatory standards and guidelines, such as those related to electronic prescribing of controlled substances (EPCS), is crucial. E-prescribing solutions are evolving to meet these regulatory requirements and ensure the security and integrity of prescription transactions. AI and Predictive Analytics: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics is enhancing e-prescribing systems. These technologies can help identify patterns in patient data, predict medication outcomes, and provide personalized treatment recommendations. Interoperability Challenges: Despite progress, achieving seamless interoperability between different e-prescribing systems and healthcare IT infrastructure remains a challenge. Efforts are ongoing to establish standards and protocols to improve data exchange and interoperability. Market Consolidation and Partnerships: The e-prescribing market has witnessed consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, as well as strategic partnerships. Companies are forming alliances to enhance their product offerings, expand market reach, and stay competitive in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Factors Influencing the Market

E-prescribing is an efficient method of keeping patient medical reports safe. In addition, it eliminates the risk associated with misplaced written prescriptions. As a result of such benefits, the global e-prescribing market will grow at an unexpected growth rate.

E-prescribing methods allow healthcare professionals and patients to efficiently share the data, including receipts, prescription orders, etc. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the global e-prescribing market.

The rising penetration of web & cloud-based segments across the healthcare sector is forecast to propel the e-prescribing market forward. In addition, the growing deployment of electronic healthcare record (EHR) solutions will accelerate the growth of the e-prescribing market during the study period.

The high cost associated with e-prescribing applications and software may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing technological advancements, acquisitions, and partnerships will benefit the e-prescribing market throughout the forecast period. For instance, DrFirst (US) inked a partnership with ID.me (US) in April 2020. This partnership intends to help users perform their identity verification within seconds via the companys e-prescribe app.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial positive impact on the global e-prescribing market. Due to the pandemic, the demand for no-contact methods increased at a rapid pace. Healthcare professionals began adopting EHR and other electronic solutions in order to cater to the public demands. In addition, the shortage of workforce and high risk of virus transmission through traditional methods surged the demand for e-prescribing solutions. All of these factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the e-prescribing market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global e-prescribing market. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of initiatives from government bodies to help the population with their medical needs.

Europe is forecast to emerge as the second-largest e-prescribing market, majorly due to the strict regulatory policies intending to eliminate medical errors.

Competitors in the Market

Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

DrFirst.com, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

Practice Fusion, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare

RelayHealth

Henry Schein, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Surescripts-RxHub

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global e-prescribing market segmentation focuses on Delivery, Product & Services, End-User, and Region.

Based on the delivery mode, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into –

Web & Cloud-based

On-Premise

Based on the product & services, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into

Solutions

Integrated solutions standalone solutions

Services

Support & maintenance services implementation services

Network services

Training and education services

Based on end-user, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into –

Hospitals

Office-based Physicians

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on region, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Our E-Prescribing Market Report is divided into several chapters to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global E-Prescribing market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the E-Prescribing market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.

Chapter 3 focuses on E-Prescribing sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 4 presents global E-Prescribing sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.

Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.

Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.

Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.

Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.

Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.

Our E-Prescribing Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

