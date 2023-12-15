E-Passport Market Size and Segment Overview, Trends and Analysis for 2023-2032

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the E-Passport Market in our latest report, spanning over 100+ pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask for Free Sample Report

Market Size and Growth:

The global e-passport market size was US$ 21.9 billion in 2021. The global e-passport market is forecast to grow to US$ 122.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An e-passport is an electronic form of passport embedded with a microprocessor chip. This microprocessor chip contains biometric data, including name, passport number, date of birth, signature, picture, and nationality of the cardholder.

Key Highlights of E-Passport Market in Deep Analysis:

Global Adoption of E-Passports: Many countries worldwide have adopted e-passports as a means of enhancing security and streamlining border control processes. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has set standards for e-passports, contributing to a global framework for implementation. Embedded RFID Technology: E-passports typically use Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for secure data storage and transmission. The embedded RFID chip stores biometric information, such as facial recognition data and fingerprints, alongside traditional passport data. Biometric Integration: Biometric features, including facial recognition and fingerprint scans, are becoming integral components of e-passports. The inclusion of biometrics enhances security, reduces the risk of identity fraud, and facilitates faster and more accurate identity verification at border crossings. Enhanced Security Features: E-passports incorporate advanced security features to prevent counterfeiting and unauthorized access. These features may include holographic images, watermarks, special inks, and other anti-fraud measures. Contactless and Touchless Technologies: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of contactless and touchless technologies. E-passports with contactless capabilities enable passengers to go through border control processes with minimal physical contact, enhancing both convenience and safety. Mobile Passport Applications: Some countries are exploring or implementing mobile passport applications that complement traditional e-passports. These applications may allow travelers to store and present their passport information digitally, further simplifying the travel process. Blockchain Integration for Security: Blockchain technology is being explored for its potential in enhancing the security and integrity of e-passport systems. Blockchain can provide a tamper-proof and transparent ledger for recording and verifying passport-related transactions. Public-Private Partnerships: Governments are often partnering with private companies to implement and manage e-passport systems. These partnerships leverage the expertise of both public and private sectors to ensure the successful deployment and ongoing maintenance of secure e-passport solutions. Interoperability and Standardization: Efforts are ongoing to establish interoperability and standardization in e-passport systems to ensure seamless cross-border travel. Standardization helps in the development of compatible systems and facilitates international cooperation. Privacy Concerns and Data Protection: As e-passports store sensitive biometric information, privacy and data protection concerns have emerged. Governments and industry stakeholders are addressing these concerns by implementing robust security measures and complying with data protection regulations. Geopolitical Considerations: Geopolitical factors, including international relations and security concerns, can influence the adoption and evolution of e-passports. Countries may adjust their e-passport strategies based on geopolitical developments and global security considerations.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing automation and rising demand for biometric IDs will surge the demand for the global e-passport market. In addition, there are various benefits of e-passports that are likely to drive market growth. For instance, e-passports reduces the chances of misuse and theft. In addition, the digitally stored personal details of travelers cannot be erased or changed by frauds. Thus, the high-security features of e-passports will drive the market forward.

The growing traffic of airports and rising inclination towards international traveling will surge the growth of the e-passports market. Furthermore, growing initiatives by government bodies to boost cross-border security will contribute to market growth. For instance, Haneda, one of Japan’s leading international airports, implemented facial recognition technology in 2019. Moreover, the Government of Kenya also inaugurated ten new passport centers in June 2019 to offer innovative and advanced e-passports to people.

E-passports reduced the time consumed in check-in and check-out. Moreover, visitors no longer need to stand in a long queue to enter the airport. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global e-passports market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the authorities to ban travel activities. Airports also witnessed low traffic as compared to the previous situation. Thus, it hampered the growth of the global e-passports market. Furthermore, the increased need among traveling industries to detect traveler information immediately surged the demand for automated technology.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific e-passport market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate due to growing international travelers and the growing use of digital technology at airports. Furthermore, favorable policies by government bodies to boost cross-border security will contribute to the growth of the e-passport market. For instance, the Indian government unveiled chip-enabled biometric passports recently. In addition, most of the airports in Japan have begun using facial recognition scanners and e-passports to facilitate the identification process of travelers. In addition, growing urbanization and the increasing number of airports will benefit the e-passport market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

3M

4G Identity Solutions, LLC

Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd.

Entrust Corporation

CardLogix Corporation

HID Global Corporation

Muhlbauer Group

Safran

Thales Group

Infineon Technologies AG.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global e-passport market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, and Region.

By Technology Outlook

RFID

Biometric

By Application Outlook

Leisure Travel

Business Travel

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Our E-Passport Market Report is divided into several chapters to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global E-Passport market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the E-Passport market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.

Chapter 3 focuses on E-Passport sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 4 presents global E-Passport sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.

Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.

Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.

Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.

Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.

Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.

Our E-Passport Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

