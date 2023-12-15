United States Energy Drink Market Geographical Segmentation By Forecast Revenue 2023-2032 | CAGR of 8.5%

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

United States Energy Drink Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of % in the Forecast Period

The United States energy drink market is growing at a high CAGR because of the changing lifestyle and increasing workload which is causing fatigue and burnouts among people along with increasing health consciousness among consumers and market shift from soft drinks and alcoholic beverages

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the United States energy drink market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022 – 2028. The United States energy drink market is flourishing owing to the changing lifestyle and increasing workload which is causing fatigue and burnouts among people, due to which they are consuming energy drinks to boost their alertness and energy. Furthermore, increasing health consciousness among consumers and market shift from soft drinks and alcoholic beverages is acting as another major driving factor for the growth of the market. However, negative health consequences due to overconsumption of energy drinks may act as a huge restraining factor for market growth.

Rising Launches Of New Products Is Presenting Lucrative Growth Opportunities To The United States Energy Drink Market

With the increasing demand for energy drinks in the United States, the companies are launching new products to exploit the market opportunities. The brands are launching new products with different flavors and ingredients to attract consumers. For instance, PepsiCo recently launched a new kind of energy drink called Rockstar Unplugged Energy Drink with sugar-free, calorie-free beverage along with hemp seed oil and B vitamins. Such product launches are providing new opportunities for market growth.

Increasing Popularity Of Online Sales Channels Is Driving The United States Energy Drink Market

The demand for energy drinks is witnessing significant growth through online stores such as Drizly, Amazon.com, My American Market, etc. This is presenting new growth opportunities for the United States energy drink market. The restrictions on the distribution channel and shortage of products in convenience stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets during the pandemic period prompted the consumers to shift towards online stores. Online stores are becoming hugely popular among the younger demographic, due to which the market is projected to grow during the forecast period.

United States Energy Drink Market – By Packaging Type

Based on packaging type, the United States energy drink market is segmented into bottles and cans. The cans segment accounts for the largest share in the United States energy drink market. Most energy drinks are carbonated, due to which cans are preferred since they are airtight, preserving their fizz. Moreover, cans are also made of aluminum, which makes the packaging light-weighted and convenient. This packaging type is also easy to recycle and saves energy since reusing recycled metals saves as much as 95% of the energy needed to make cans from virgin ores.

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Energy Drink Market

The United States energy drinks market registered significant growth over the COVID-19 pandemic period. The lockdown imposed by the country to curb the virus spread impeded people to stay indoors only and work from their homes. This negatively impacted their physical and mental health and people started witnessing frequent fatigue. The fitness clubs and gyms were also closed down. In all these situations, the health consciousness among people increased and the demand for energy and health products spiked among consumers to deal with severe burnouts and lethargy. This provided significant growth opportunities to the United States energy drink market.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the United States energy drink market are PepsiCo Inc., Nor-Cal Beverage Co. Inc., Monster Beverage Corporation, Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., National Beverage Corp., Living Essentials Marketing LLC, Campbell Soup Co., Arizona Beverages, Red Bull GmbH, Amway Corp., and other prominent players.

The United States energy drink market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of many brands. The companies constantly launch new products with different flavors and attractive packaging to boost their sales. They also rely on advertising and marketing to create brand awareness among consumers.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Non-Organic Energy Drinks

Organic Energy Drinks

Natural Energy Drinks

By Product Type

Shots

Drinks

Mixers

By Flavor

Unflavored

Flavored

Citrus

Berries

Mocha

Pomegranate

Mint

Apple

Others

By Packaging Type

Bottle

Can

Others

By End User

Kids

Adult

Teenagers

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Others (Drug Stores, Sports Nutrition Chains, Mass Merchandiser, Vending)

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the United States energy drink market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the United States energy drink market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

