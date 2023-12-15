Electrical Steel Market Size and Forecast for the Industry Trends and Opportunities

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the Electrical Steel Market in our latest report, spanning over 100+ pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask for Free Sample Report

Key Report Features:

Market Dynamics : Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns.

: Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns. Competitive Landscape : Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends.

: Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends. Post-COVID-19 Impact : Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region.

: Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region. Market Definition : Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities.

: Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities. Sales and Revenue Analysis : Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region.

: Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region. Manufacturing Cost Analysis : Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics.

: Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics. Market Effect Factors Analysis : Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape.

: Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape. Forecasting: Benefit from Electrical Steel Market size forecasts, utilizing market data, graphs, statistics, tables, and visual representations for enhanced business intelligence.

Global Electrical Steel Market Overview

Electrical Steel Market Size and Growth Forecast

The global electrical steel market reached a valuation of US$ 15.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness significant growth, projecting a market size of US$ 24.1 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Here are some key highlights of Electrical Steel Market:

Growing Demand in Power Generation and Distribution: Increasing demand for electrical steel in power generation, transmission, and distribution systems.

The expansion of electricity infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, is driving the demand for electrical steel. Rising Importance in Renewable Energy Systems: Electrical steel is a crucial component in generators and transformers used in renewable energy systems, such as wind turbines and solar power plants.

The global focus on clean energy is contributing to the demand for electrical steel in the renewable energy sector. Technological Advancements in Electric Vehicles (EVs): The rise of electric vehicles is driving demand for electrical steel in the manufacturing of motors and transformers used in EV drivetrains.

Continued advancements in EV technology are influencing the specifications and requirements for electrical steel. Focus on Energy Efficiency: Growing emphasis on energy efficiency is leading to the development and use of high-efficiency electrical steel grades.

Energy-efficient electrical steel helps reduce power losses in transformers and other electrical equipment. Global Infrastructure Development: Infrastructure development projects, including smart grids and urbanization, are contributing to the demand for electrical steel.

Smart grid initiatives, in particular, rely on advanced electrical steel for efficient energy transmission and management. Stringent Energy Efficiency Regulations: Increasing implementation of stringent energy efficiency standards and regulations by governments and regulatory bodies.

Compliance with these standards is driving innovation in electrical steel manufacturing processes. Market Consolidation and Mergers: Ongoing market consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, with companies seeking to strengthen their positions in the global electrical steel market.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance research and development capabilities. Supply Chain Challenges: The electrical steel market may face challenges related to raw material availability and supply chain disruptions.

Manufacturers are exploring sustainable sourcing practices and working to address potential supply chain vulnerabilities. Focus on Environmental Sustainability: Increasing awareness of environmental sustainability is prompting the development of eco-friendly electrical steel manufacturing processes.

Companies are investing in research to reduce the environmental impact of production methods. Global Economic Trends: Economic factors, including GDP growth, industrialization, and investment in infrastructure, influence the demand for electrical steel.

Economic fluctuations and trade dynamics can impact the overall growth of the electrical steel market.

Key Properties of Electrical Steel

1. Silicon Content for Heat Dissipation

Electrical steel, with a silicon content of 6.5%, is designed to reduce heat dissipation. The silicon content enhances resistivity and minimizes hysteresis loss, making it a critical component in various applications.

2. Magnetic Properties for Efficient Motors

The unique magnetic properties of electrical steel make it highly efficient for applications such as generators, solenoids, electric motors, and relays. Additionally, the material’s role in electric vehicles (EVs) is pivotal, improving motor efficiency by minimizing core energy loss.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

1. Wide Applications in Various Industries

The diverse applications of electrical steel in generators, solenoids, electric motors, and relays are significant drivers for the global electrical steel industry. The rising adoption of electric vehicles further contributes to market growth, emphasizing the material’s specific magnetic properties.

2. Demand for Efficient Power Transformers

The increasing demand for efficient power transformers presents growth opportunities for the electrical steel market. The material’s use in transformers enhances overall efficiency, compelling companies to expand their production capacities.

3. Challenges Due to Raw Material Price Volatility

Despite growth prospects, the volatile prices of raw materials pose a challenge to the market. The unpredictable cost of inputs may limit overall market expansion during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and sales in the global electrical steel market, causing revenue losses due to manufacturing halts. Market players are responding with innovative strategies to overcome setbacks, such as capacity expansions. For instance, Shougang Qianan Electric Vehicle Electrical Steel Co., Ltd. initiated a mill expansion to produce high-grade electrical steels.

Regional Analysis

1. Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to emerge as the largest electrical steel market, driven by the emphasis on power generation and electric vehicle production in countries like China and Japan. This trend is expected to boost demand for efficient electric motors and charging stations, benefiting the electrical steel industry.

2. Europe as a Significant Market

Europe is projected to be the second-largest market for electrical steel, attributed to growing consumption by end-users in the region. The emphasis on renewable energy and electric mobility contributes to the region’s significance in the electrical steel market.

Key Competitors in the Market

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group Hu

Aperam

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Slovenian Steel Group

POSCO

Tata Steel

Voestalpine AG.

Allengency Technologies

Union Electric Steel Corporation

Electrosteel Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

Wuhan Iron & Steel Corporation

JSW Steel

Angang Steel Company Limited

Essar Steel

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

Non-Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

By Application Outlook

Transformers

Motors

Generators

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Our Electrical Steel Market Report is divided into several chapters to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global Electrical Steel market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the Electrical Steel market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.

Chapter 3 focuses on Electrical Steel sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 4 presents global Electrical Steel sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.

Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.

Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.

Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.

Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.

Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.

Our Electrical Steel Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

