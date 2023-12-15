Electric Vehicle Motor Market Analysis 2023 Examining the SWOT of Key Players and Predicting Explosive Growth by 2032

[Market Analysis Update, 2023-2032] Explore an extensive and detailed analysis of the Electric Vehicle Motor Market in our latest report, spanning over 100+ pages. Gain valuable insights into the current status and emerging trends of the global market. The report offers a comprehensive review of key players within the competitive landscape, accompanied by a thorough discussion of market segments. Ask for Free Sample Report

Key Report Features:

Market Dynamics : Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns.

: Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns. Competitive Landscape : Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends.

: Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends. Post-COVID-19 Impact : Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region.

: Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region. Market Definition : Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities.

: Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities. Sales and Revenue Analysis : Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region.

: Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region. Manufacturing Cost Analysis : Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics.

: Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics. Market Effect Factors Analysis : Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape.

: Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape. Forecasting: Benefit from Electric Vehicle Motor Market size forecasts, utilizing market data, graphs, statistics, tables, and visual representations for enhanced business intelligence.

Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market Overview

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size and Growth Forecast

The global electric vehicle motor market reached a valuation of US$ 4.1 billion in 2021 and is poised for significant growth, projecting a market size of US$ 17.1 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Key Highlights of Electric Vehicle Motor Market in Deep Analysis:

Rapid Growth in Electric Vehicle Adoption: Continued growth in the adoption of electric vehicles worldwide, driven by environmental concerns, government incentives, and advancements in EV technology.

Increasing demand for electric motors as a key component in electric vehicle propulsion systems. Diverse Motor Types: Wide variety of electric motors used in EVs, including permanent magnet motors, induction motors, and switched reluctance motors.

The choice of motor type depends on factors such as vehicle type, performance requirements, and cost considerations. Advancements in Motor Efficiency: Ongoing research and development efforts to enhance the efficiency of electric vehicle motors.

Improvements in motor design, materials, and manufacturing processes contribute to higher efficiency and longer driving ranges for EVs. Increased Integration of Rare Earth-Free Motors: Growing interest in developing electric motors that do not rely on rare earth materials, addressing concerns about the environmental and supply chain impacts of these materials. High-Performance Motors for Sports and Luxury EVs: Demand for high-performance electric motors in sports and luxury electric vehicles.

Motors with superior power density and torque characteristics are crucial for enhancing the driving experience in premium EVs. Focus on Lightweight and Compact Motors: Emphasis on designing lightweight and compact electric motors to optimize space utilization and overall vehicle weight.

Compact motors contribute to improved efficiency and better integration into various vehicle platforms. Development of Integrated Motor-Inverter Systems: Integration of motors and inverters into a single unit for better efficiency, reduced weight, and simplified manufacturing processes.

Integrated systems contribute to overall vehicle performance and reliability. Battery-Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles: Electric motors are used in both battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).

Different motor configurations, such as single-motor or dual-motor setups, are employed based on the vehicle’s powertrain architecture. Supply Chain Challenges: Ongoing challenges related to the supply chain for critical materials used in electric vehicle motors, including rare earth elements and certain metals.

Efforts to diversify the supply chain and explore alternative materials to mitigate potential shortages. Market Consolidation and Partnerships: Continued market consolidation through mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships among electric motor manufacturers.

Collaborations to enhance research and development capabilities, expand product portfolios, and address global market demands. Advancements in Motor Control Systems: Innovation in motor control systems to optimize energy usage, improve efficiency, and enhance overall vehicle performance.

Smart control systems and software updates contribute to the adaptability and intelligence of EV motor systems.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

1. Demand for Luxury Vehicles

The increasing demand for luxury vehicles is a key driver propelling the global electric vehicle motor market. Shifts in purchasing patterns away from conventional internal combustion engines contribute significantly to market growth.

2. Environmental Awareness and Electric Vehicle Adoption

Rising awareness of carbon emission reduction and the widespread shift towards electric vehicles are pivotal factors fostering the growth of the electric vehicle motor market. Additionally, factors such as growing employment rates and rising disposable income are expected to surge market growth during the study period.

3. Government Regulations and Incentives

Stringent government regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, coupled with favorable incentives, will boost the growth of the global electric vehicle motor market.

4. Emphasis on Comfort, Luxury, and Safety

The growing emphasis on vehicle comfort, luxury, and safety benefits the electric vehicle motor market. Research activities focusing on vehicle range management, online battery charging management, and navigation-based assistance are expected to further accelerate market growth.

5. Cost Challenges

High initial and maintenance costs, however, may act as a limiting factor for the global electric vehicle motor market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the entire automotive industry, with global lockdowns affecting manufacturing and trade. China, a major automotive sector and the epicenter of the pandemic, faced disruptions in international trade, hindering the growth of the global electric vehicle motor market.

Regional Analysis

1. Dominance of Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific electric vehicle motor market is poised to emerge as the largest, with contributions from emerging economies like China, Japan, and India. Growing electric vehicle production in the region, coupled with the presence of key industry players, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

2. Industry Players in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is home to prominent industry players such as Honda Motors Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Denso Corporation. This concentration of key players is expected to further escalate the growth of the electric vehicle motor market in the region.

Key Competitors in the Market

Continental AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Tesla Motors, Inc.

Honda Motors Co., Ltd

Toyota Motor Corporation

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Nissan Motor Corp

Denso Corporation

ABB Group Ltd.,

Metric Mind Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Power Rating

Less than 40 kW

Between 40-80 kW

More than 80kW

By Type

Alternating Current (Ac) Motor Synchronous Ac Motor Induction Ac Motor

Direct Current (Dc) Motor Brushed Dc Motor Brushless Dc Motor Hermetic Motor Switched Reluctance Motors



By Vehicle Type

Two-wheelers

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Our Electric Vehicle Motor Market Report is divided into several chapters to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the market.

Chapter 1 includes the scope of the report, research methodology, and other relevant information regarding the report’s contents.

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary, including the global Electric Vehicle Motor market size, sales and revenue, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes the Electric Vehicle Motor market size by region, type, and application, historical data from 2018 to 2023, and a forecast until 2032.

Chapter 3 focuses on Electric Vehicle Motor sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 4 presents global Electric Vehicle Motor sales and revenue by region and country. It provides country-specific data and market value analysis for regions including the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 5 through 8 delve deeper into the market, focusing on sales segments by country and type for each region including the Americas, APAC, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 analyzes current market trends, market forecasts, opportunities, and economic trends that may affect the future of the marketplace.

Chapter 10 examines the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market.

Chapter 11 explores sales channels, distributors, and customers.

Chapter 12 presents a world forecast review for geographic regions.

Chapter 13 analyzes key players in the market.

Chapter 14 provides research findings and a conclusion.

Our Electric Vehicle Motor Market Report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, providing valuable insights for businesses looking to invest in this industry.

About Report Ocean

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.