Associated Press designates 'Mountain Road Monkey' as word for Taiwan in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an article published Wednesday (Dec. 13), the Associated Press designated the term “Mountain Road Monkey” (山道猴子) as a phrase to represent Taiwan in 2023.

The expression entered popular usage in August 2023 after an animated YouTube video titled “Life of a Mountain Road Monkey” went viral. In the initial video, the term refers to motorcyclists who use Taiwan’s winding mountain roads for illegal racing.

According to the Associated Press (AP), in the months following the release of the video, the term came to describe young people struggling to deal with economic pressures and personal relationships. Journalist Wu Huizhong (吳慧中) submitted the term for inclusion in the article “2023 in other words,” which was also published by Time.

The video that spurred the term’s popularity was uploaded on Aug. 13 by YouTuber Eric Duan, and has amassed over 7 million views. The viral video series sparked the concern of police in Taiwan, who feared that it would encourage dangerous behavior among Taiwan’s young drivers and motorcyclists.

According to AP, the video prompted a discussion “about the low wages and long hours for many in Taiwan, where housing and traditional ‘success’ are often out of reach.”

The video tells the story of a downtrodden young man who works at a convenience store, and spends his free time and money on motorcycle racing in hopes of becoming an Instagram influencer. His social struggles and romantic hardship lead him to financial ruin and an ultimately tragic fate.

When asked whether the characters in the series were inspired by real life events, creator Eric Duan insisted the story was entirely fictional. “If you find any similarities, it means that you are also having a miserable life,” Duan said.

The plight of the protagonist led some to interpret “Mountain Road Monkey” as a young person with a bleak outlook towards the future, or someone who struggles to make ends meet or pursue their dreams in unfavorable circumstances. It may also refer to people with limited resources who insist on making poor financial decisions, thereby worsening their own economic situation.

Note that for many in Taiwan, the term is still primarily understood to indicate young motorcycle racing enthusiasts overly concerned with social clout and image. The term also carries some association with arrogant young men and gang activity.

It is also important to note that there is no broad consensus among Taiwanese people or media organizations for the term’s selection as representative of Taiwan in the year 2023.