Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

CPTPP set to discuss Taiwan membership late next year

Taiwan is reminded membership process for UK lasted 2 years

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/15 15:11
The CPTPP will decide during the third quarter of 2024 whether to handle Taiwan's application. 

The CPTPP will decide during the third quarter of 2024 whether to handle Taiwan's application.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) might not be possible until after the third quarter of 2024, a prominent academic said Friday (Dec. 15).

That was because the CPTPP’s Executive Committee had scheduled its next meeting where it could decide to set up a committee to consider new members during the third quarter, said Liu Da-nien (劉大年), director of the Regional Development Study Center at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER).

According to Liu, a decision depended on support from the United States, a lack of interference by China, and a willingness by Taiwan to open up its economy, per CNA. He also pointed out that the process to have the United Kingdom join the trade group took more than two years from application to approval.

Liu said that Taiwan would have to remove more barriers to imports from China and reduce limits on overall foreign investment in sectors like education, healthcare, and telecom. An extra complication is that China applied to join CPTPP just days before Taiwan in September 2021, presenting an extra problem if Beijing chooses to interfere with Taipei’s bid.
Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership
CPTPP
CPTPP membership
CPTPP application
Liu Da-nien
CIER

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s top negotiator seeks to expand US trade deal
Taiwan’s top negotiator seeks to expand US trade deal
2023/12/06 19:43
Taiwan hopeful Canada's CPTPP chairmanship will promote its inclusion
Taiwan hopeful Canada's CPTPP chairmanship will promote its inclusion
2023/12/05 15:24
Taiwan seeks support for CPTPP membership at Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit
Taiwan seeks support for CPTPP membership at Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit
2023/11/16 16:27
CIER cuts Taiwan GDP forecast for 2023 to 1.38%
CIER cuts Taiwan GDP forecast for 2023 to 1.38%
2023/10/20 16:37
Australia-Taiwan Club established in Victoria parliament
Australia-Taiwan Club established in Victoria parliament
2023/10/06 17:00