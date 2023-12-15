US defense spending bill helps Taiwan strengthen defense

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act approved by the U.S. Congress will boost Taiwan’s defense capabilities, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Friday (Dec. 15).

The bill, which was passed earlier this week, encompasses provisions to help Taiwan formulate comprehensive training and defense plans, expand military cybersecurity cooperation, and enhance military exchanges. “These clauses are poised to improve the overall training efficacy and joint combat capabilities of Taiwan's armed forces,” the MND said, adding that deepening existing Taiwan-U.S. exchanges strengthens cybersecurity cooperation, fortifies Taiwan's defense resilience, and demonstrates U.S. Congress's support for fostering collaboration between the two countries.

The ministry thanked the U.S. Congress for taking concrete action. It pledged to continue responding to threats and defense operational needs as well as upholding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

The bill now needs to be signed into law by President Joe Biden.