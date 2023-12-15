2 cold fronts could bring snow to Taiwan's mountains in coming days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A continental cold air mass is expected to bring snow to Taiwan's highest peaks this weekend, while a Tuesday (Dec. 19) cold wave could bring it to lower-elevation mountains in the north and northeast.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said a continental cold air mass will shift south on Saturday (Dec. 16), dropping temperatures in the north from 20 C to 13 C in the evening, per CNA. Meanwhile, Central Taiwan and Hualien will see 21 to 22 C during the day and 16 to 17 C at night.

The CWA said it will be coldest on Sunday (Dec. 17). Lows in the north, northeast, and central Taiwan will be 12 to 14 C and 14 to 17 C in the south.

Daytime temperatures in the north will be similar to the lows. Central and eastern Taiwan will see 17 to 21 C and the south 22 to 24 C.

The CWA said on Saturday and Sunday there is a chance of rain in the north, northeast, and central and southern mountains, and scattered showers in the central and southern plains. The wind will also intensify in various areas, while wave heights along coastal areas could reach three to six meters.

The CWA said a stronger cold front will affect Taiwan from Tuesday to Thursday (Dec. 21), leading to brief showers in the north and east.

It added there is a chance of snow in the mountains above 3,500 m in central and northern Taiwan over the weekend. On Wednesday (Dec. 20), mountains above 2,500 m in the north and northeast could also see snow.