Ukraine updates: EU approves accession talks, rejects funds

The European Union agreed at a summit in Brussels to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, however, the jubilation soured in the early hours of Friday as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked financial aid for Kyiv.

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, December 15.

Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked €50 billion ($54 billion) in EU aid for Ukraine after leaders side-stepped his opposition to agree to open talks with Kyiv on joining the bloc.

A crunch summit in Brussels broke up after a day of wrangling as the Hungarian authoritarian leader refused to greenlight funding to help prop up Ukraine's government over the next four years.

"Summary of the nightshift: veto for the extra money to Ukraine," Orban wrote on social media.

EU chief Charles Michel confirmed that European leaders had failed to agree to a budget plan including aid for Ukraine after an objection from one member, understood to be Hungary.

Michel said leaders would return to the issue "early next year."