UK sending carrier strike group to Indo-Pacific in 2025

UK Navy will join forces with Japan, allies to maintain regional stability

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/15 11:01
U.K. Navy ship. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday (Dec. 14) that the U.K.’s carrier strike group will be deployed to the Indo-Pacific in 2025.

The group, consisting of an aircraft carrier and escort ships, will visit Japan and partner with its Self-Defense Forces and other allies to help uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, per a U.K. government statement. “Such deployments send a strong deterrence message while presenting important opportunities for engagements with key partners. Japan is our closest security partner in Asia and the task group’s visit to the country will only serve to strengthen our military and diplomatic ties,” Shapps said.

When asked if U.K. military ships have the right to transit the Taiwan Strait, Shapps said freedom of navigation is universally recognized and includes the Taiwan Strait, along with other bodies of international waters, The Times reported. He pointed out that the exact route for the carrier strike group is yet to be finalized.

Shapps is currently in Japan, where he finalized a trilateral deal with Japan and Italy on Thursday to form a joint organization to develop a new advanced jet fighter.

The U.K. first deployed navy ships to the Indo-Pacific in 2021 to strengthen its presence in the region.
