Taipei Mandarin Oriental's Bencotto elevates Italian cuisine with new Michelin-starred chef

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Michelin-recognized Bencotto on the 6th floor of the Mandarin Oriental boasts a vibrant atmosphere with an open kitchen and a charming balcony.

Its long-table private dining room caters to special occasions, while the newly unveiled winter menu draws lunchtime crowds. This year, Bencotto welcomed chef Emanuele Bergamo, 29, a rising talent from the Michelin-starred AÜRT in Barcelona. Joining him is Riccardo Bellino, 26, completing a duo with impressive European experience and a shared passion for innovative Italian cuisine.

The duo handcrafted dishes that reimagine classic Italian flavors with Taiwanese accents. The new winter menu features selections like Wagyu beef tongue, lobster, and Yilan duck breast.

Alongside a la carte options, a lunch set menu starts at NT$1,880 plus a 10% service fee (US$66) for a three-course experience, offering a glimpse into the chefs' culinary vision.

Highlights include the creamy Taiwanese lobster with its slow-cooked lobster and lobster stock-infused sauce. The chargrilled Australian Wagyu beef tongue is served with oyster mayonnaise.

A playful take on dim sum, the Xiaolongbao-inspired shrimp dumplings surprise with dry-fried prawn chunks, lobster stock, and coconut lemongrass sauce.

Main course options include a chargrilled Prime beef tenderloin and smoked Yilan duck breast, which is prepared with two days of low-temperature cooking and 20 minutes of smoking. The duck breast is also served with Japanese aubergines, tomatoes, olives, and capers.

Bergamo brings his Venetian heritage and global experience to every dish. His Tiramisu, a delightful blend of sweetness and chocolate crisp, is a great way to end an experience at Bencotto.

Bencotto releases new winter menu. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)