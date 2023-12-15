Japan supportive of Taiwan's ascension in CPTPP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan is eager to welcome Taiwan into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), newly appointed Japanese representative to Taiwan, Katayama Kazuyuki said on Thursday (Dec. 14).

Speaking at a reception, Katayama said Taiwan is an important economic partner for Japan, especially given its semiconductor industry's critical role in the global supply chain, per CNA. He emphasized that Taiwan's significance has prompted Japan to be supportive of Taiwan’s ascension in the CPTPP, affirming the commitment to continuous collaborative efforts.

Concerning his mission in Taiwan, Katayama said it was important to encourage young Japanese to learn more about Taiwan, enhance bilateral exchanges, ensure the safety of Japanese tourists and businesses in Taiwan, as well as deepen Japan’s understanding of Taiwanese society and culture.

The representative praised Taiwan’s progress in democracy and stressed that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are indispensable for the international community.

In a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday (Dec. 13), Katayama said Taiwan and Japan are important partners who share the common values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. He added that the two countries have developed very friendly relations in the process of addressing natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a “virtuous cycle.”