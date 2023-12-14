Europe PET Bottle Market Share, Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Europe PET Bottle market held a market value of USD 8,835.4 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,630.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.7% during the projected period. The market experienced a volume of about 136.4 billion units.

PET bottles are bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate, which is a type of polyester. The market is expected to be driven owing to the increasing demand from bottled water industry and the cosmetic industry. Furthermore, the rising trend of westernization and altering food and beverage patterns of consumers is also anticipated to fuel the market growth.

The "Europe PET Bottle Market" is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand from bottled water industry

The demand for PET bottles in the bottled water industry is growing owing to various advantages of polyethylene terephthalate. These advantages include high durability and breakage resistant as compared to other materials. Moreover, PET is very flexible and can be molded into any shape and color, which also boosts the market growth. All these advantages are expected to boost the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

The Europe PET Bottle market include Alpack Plastics, Alpha Packaging, Amcor Limited, BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG, Berry Global, Inc, CarbonLITE Industries, Clear Path Recycling, Constar Internationals, Inc., Container Corporation of Canada, Cospack America Corporation, Graham Packaging Company Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Krones Ag, Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., PFR Nord GmbH, Phoenix Technologies, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., PolyQuest, Resilux NV, Rexam, Inc., Schoeller Group, and UltrePET, LLC, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Segments Overview

The Europe PET Bottle market is segmented based on the form, color, resin type, technology, capacity (volume), application, and distribution channel.

By Form,

Amorphous PET

Crystalline PET

The amorphous PET segment is expected be the fastest growing volume segment with a CAGR of 2.5% owing to its increasing usage in packaging of beverages and food items. Also, this type of PET offers high stiffness and strength, hence boosting the market growth.

By Color,

Colored

Transparent

The colored segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 58% owing to its increasing demand in the cosmetic industry. The transparent segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to its high usage in the bottled water industry.

By Resin Type,

Virgin

Recycled

The recycled segment is estimated to cross a market volume of around 46 billion units by 2025 owing to growing adoption of recyclable bottles in across various industries due to high demand for sustainable materials.

By Technology,

Extrusion Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Stretch Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

The extrusion blow molding segment is expected to hold the largest market share. This is because the technology is increasingly adopted as it is easy to use. The stretch blow molding segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to its rising demand for production of bottled water and juices.

By Capacity (Volume),

Up to 500 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

1000 ml to 2000 ml

More than 2000 ml

The up to 500 ml segment is estimated to surpass a market volume of 31.2 billion units by 2026 owing to its high demand in the personal care and beverages industry. The more than 2000 ml segment is expected to witness a market volume CAGR of about 2.1%.

By Application,

Beverages

o Packaged Water

o Carbonated Soft Drinks

o Food Bottles & Jars

o Non-Food Bottles & Jars

o Fruit Juice

o Beer

o Others

Personal Care

o Body Lotions

o Body Fragrance

o Others

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The beverages segment is expected to account for the largest market share of around 70% owing to high demand for PET bottles in packaged water and juice industry. Within this segment, the packaged water segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.3%. Within the personal care segment, the body fragrance segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume size of around 1.4 billion units by 2027.

By Distribution Channel,

Business to Business

Retail

o Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Online

o Others

The business to business segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The retail segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate. The online and convenience stores segment is estimated to witness significant growth rates during the forecast period.

