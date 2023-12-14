HCFO-1233zd Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Opportunity, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global HCFO 1233zd market held a market value of USD 28.56 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 43.52 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market volume for HCFO-1233zd was 6,173.4 tons in 2020.

HCFO 1233zd or hydrochlorofluoroolefins is unsaturated short-chain olefins. It is used as an alternative to the saturated hydrofluorocarbons as refrigerants, owing to their ultra-low global warming potential. The market is majorly driven by the government approval for HCFO-1233zd(E). Furthermore, the rising applications of HCFO-1233zd and the rising focus of market players on the product are also factors leading to a positive influence on the market.

The “HCFO-1233zd Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Government approval for HCFO-1233zd(E)

HCFO-1233zd(E) is a class 1 refrigerant. It is non-flammable. According to the 4th Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC), HCFO-1233zd(E) has an ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 4.5. This leads to the fact, theoretically, even if this compound can lead to local stratospheric ozone depletion, its magnitude is very low, due to the short atmospheric lifetime. It does not accumulate in the atmosphere. Therefore, the low or negligible impact of HCFO-1233zd(E) has led to its approval by the government of different countries and hence, has increased its demand in various industries. This is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

KEY PLAYER

Arkema S.A., Beijing Yuji Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd, Chemours Company, Danfoss, GAB Neumann, Honeywell International, Navin Fluorine, and Solvay, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “HCFO-1233zd Market”:

Introduction and Overview: Introduction to HCFO-1233zd, outlining its chemical properties, composition, applications, and its role as a refrigerant and blowing agent.

Introduction to HCFO-1233zd, outlining its chemical properties, composition, applications, and its role as a refrigerant and blowing agent. Market Size and Growth: Analysis of the current market size of HCFO-1233zd globally or within specific regions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of volume and value.

Market Segmentation: Segmentation based on applications (refrigerants, blowing agents), end-use industries (HVAC, foam insulation, electronics, etc.), geographical distribution, and key consumer markets.

Segmentation based on applications (refrigerants, blowing agents), end-use industries (HVAC, foam insulation, electronics, etc.), geographical distribution, and key consumer markets. Key Players and Competition: Examination of major companies involved in the production, distribution, and application of HCFO-1233zd, their market shares, product portfolios, strategies, recent developments, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive landscape.

Properties and Applications: Detailed analysis of HCFO-1233zd's properties that make it suitable for various applications. This includes its role as a low GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerant, use in foam blowing agents for insulation, and other emerging applications.

Detailed analysis of HCFO-1233zd’s properties that make it suitable for various applications. This includes its role as a low GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerant, use in foam blowing agents for insulation, and other emerging applications. End-Use Industries: Comprehensive exploration of HCFO-1233zd applications in various industries, such as HVAC systems (air conditioning, heat pumps), foam insulation (building insulation, appliance insulation), and electronics manufacturing (cleaning agents, heat transfer fluids), outlining specific requirements and growth prospects for each sector.

Comprehensive exploration of HCFO-1233zd applications in various industries, such as HVAC systems (air conditioning, heat pumps), foam insulation (building insulation, appliance insulation), and electronics manufacturing (cleaning agents, heat transfer fluids), outlining specific requirements and growth prospects for each sector. Market Drivers and Challenges: Identification and analysis of factors driving the demand for HCFO-1233zd, such as environmental regulations favoring low GWP refrigerants, energy efficiency standards, and challenges including regulatory uncertainties, competition from alternative materials, and cost considerations.

Technological Innovations: Examination of technological advancements, innovations, and R&D activities related to HCFO-1233zd, including improvements in production processes, formulation technologies, and application methods.

Examination of technological advancements, innovations, and R&D activities related to HCFO-1233zd, including improvements in production processes, formulation technologies, and application methods. Market Trends and Opportunities: Analysis of current trends in the HCFO-1233zd market, emerging opportunities, market disruptions, and advancements affecting the industry, such as advancements in sustainable refrigeration technologies or foam insulation applications.

Regulatory Landscape: Overview of regulatory standards, environmental regulations, safety standards, phase-out schedules related to ozone-depleting substances and HFCs (hydrofluorocarbons), and compliance requirements impacting the production, usage, and transition to HCFO-1233zd.

Overview of regulatory standards, environmental regulations, safety standards, phase-out schedules related to ozone-depleting substances and HFCs (hydrofluorocarbons), and compliance requirements impacting the production, usage, and transition to HCFO-1233zd. Environmental Impact and Sustainability: Assessment of HCFO-1233zd’s environmental impact, its GWP, ozone depletion potential (ODP), and its role in achieving sustainability goals within industries adopting this compound.

Future Outlook: Forecasting future trends, market opportunities, challenges, and potential growth areas in the HCFO-1233zd market, considering technological advancements, market dynamics, and evolving regulatory requirements.

Incorporating these areas will provide a comprehensive understanding of the HCFO-1233zd market, catering to the needs of stakeholders, manufacturers, policymakers, and industries involved in refrigeration, insulation, and related sectors utilizing HCFO-1233zd.

Segments Overview

The global HCFO 1233zd market is segmented into product form, application, and end use industry.

By Product Form

Trans-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-E)

Cis-1-Chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-Z)

The trans-1-chloro-3,3,3-trifluoropropene (HCFO-1233zd-E) segment accounts for the largest share of the market. This is due to the rising focus of market players on this product owing to its negligible negative impact on the environment.

By Application

Insulation Foam Blowing Agents

Refrigerants

Centrifugal Chillers

Cleaning Agent

Degreasing

Others

The insulation foam blowing agents segment accounted for the largest share of more than 50% owing to the high adoption of HCFO-1233zd in industries as insulation foam blowing agents. On the other hand, the cleaning agent segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

By End Use Industry

Food or Beverage

Mechanical

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Others

The food or beverage segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing use of HCFO-1233zd in the food and beverage industry as refrigerants and other cooling agents. Whereas, the electric and electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global HCFO 1233zd market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

