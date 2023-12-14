Fiberglass Market Latest Trends, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Size, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global fiberglass market was valued at USD 13,155.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18,648.7 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Fiberglass is one of the most common types of fiber-reinforced plastic using glass fiber. It can be flattened into a sheet, woven into glass cloth, or arranged randomly. The market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing use of fiberglass composite in the automotive & construction industry, rising demand for composite components, and the strict regulation for emission control favor fiberglass over other materials. Furthermore, the rising number of wind energy capacity installations is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The “Fiberglass Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The instability of raw material pricing along with the improper disposal techniques for recycling glass wool is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Also, the manufacturing process of fiberglass is complex as well as capital-intensive, which also hampers the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many end-user industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and construction to stop their production, which has decreased the demand for fiberglass, hence negatively affecting the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

AGY Holding Corp, Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd., Binani 3B-the Fibreglass Company, CertainTeed Corporation, Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), Johns Manville Corp., Jushi Co., Ltd., Knauf Insulation, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Owens Corning, PFG Fiber Glass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., and Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., among others

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key areas that could be covered in a report on the “Fiberglass Market”:

Introduction and Overview: Introduction to fiberglass, outlining its composition, production processes, properties, and its significance in various industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, marine, and others.

Market Size and Growth: Analysis of the current market size of fiberglass globally or within specific regions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume.

Analysis of the current market size of fiberglass globally or within specific regions, historical growth trends, and future growth projections in terms of value and volume. Market Segmentation: Segmentation based on types of fiberglass (E-glass, S-glass, C-glass, A-glass, etc.), applications (construction, automotive, aerospace, wind energy, marine, electrical, etc.), end-user industries, and geographical distribution.

Key Players and Competition: Examination of major companies involved in the production, distribution, and application of fiberglass, their market shares, product portfolios, manufacturing capacities, strategies, recent developments, mergers, acquisitions, and competitive landscape.

Types and Characteristics of Fiberglass: Detailed analysis of various types of fiberglass available in the market, their specific compositions, mechanical properties (strength, stiffness, durability), chemical resistance, thermal properties, and suitability for different applications and industries.

Applications in Industries: Comprehensive exploration of fiberglass applications in various industries, including construction (insulation, panels, reinforcement), automotive (body parts, interiors), aerospace (aircraft components), wind energy (blades), marine (boat hulls), electrical (circuit boards), and other sectors, outlining specific requirements and growth prospects for each segment.

Market Drivers and Challenges: Identification and analysis of factors driving the demand for fiberglass, such as its lightweight, corrosion resistance, versatility, and challenges including fluctuating raw material prices, environmental concerns, and competition from alternative materials.

Identification and analysis of factors driving the demand for fiberglass, such as its lightweight, corrosion resistance, versatility, and challenges including fluctuating raw material prices, environmental concerns, and competition from alternative materials. Technological Innovations: Examination of technological advancements, innovations, and R&D activities related to fiberglass manufacturing processes, composite technologies, sustainable production methods, and emerging applications.

Market Trends and Opportunities: Analysis of current trends in the fiberglass market, emerging opportunities, market disruptions, and advancements affecting the industry, such as advancements in composite materials, recyclability, and eco-friendly production techniques.

Regulatory Landscape: Overview of regulatory standards, safety regulations, certifications, and compliance requirements impacting the production, usage, and disposal of fiberglass in various industries and regions.

Overview of regulatory standards, safety regulations, certifications, and compliance requirements impacting the production, usage, and disposal of fiberglass in various industries and regions. Environmental Impact and Sustainability: Assessment of fiberglass’ environmental impact, sustainability considerations, recycling efforts, and initiatives promoting eco-friendly practices within the fiberglass industry.

Future Outlook: Forecasting future trends, market opportunities, challenges, and potential growth areas in the fiberglass market, considering technological advancements, market dynamics, and evolving industrial needs.

Incorporating these areas will provide a comprehensive understanding of the fiberglass market, catering to the needs of stakeholders, investors, manufacturers, builders, engineers, and industries involved in utilizing fiberglass for various applications.

Segments Overview

The global fiberglass market is segmented based on the type, form, manufacturing process, resin, and industry.

By Type

A- Glass Fiber

C- Glass Fiber

D- Glass Fiber

E- Glass Fiber

Advantex Glass Fiber

ECR Glass Fiber

AR Glass Fiber

R- Glass Fiber

S2 Glass Fiber

M- Glass Fiber

Z- Glass Fiber

The E-glass fiber is expected to hold the largest market share of about 21% owing to its cost efficiency and low weight. It is also corrosion-resistant and has numerous applications in industries such as marine, electronics & electrical, and wind energy. The ECR glass fiber segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, while the D-glass fiber segment surpasses a value of USD 1,708.5 million by 2025.

By Form

Tow

Veil mats

Woven fabrics

Chopped strand mat

Tape

Rope

Cloth

Others

The tow segment is estimated to dominate the market with around 29% owing to the high demand for fiberglass in tow form. The chopped strand mat segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 6.9%. The tape segment is anticipated to cross the cloth segment by 2023 and become the sixth-largest contributing segment.

By Manufacturing Process

Continuous Filament

Staple Filament

The continuous filament segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its increasing adoption for the manufacturing of fiberglass.

By Resin

Polyester

Vinyl esters

Epoxy

Polyurethanes

Others

The polyester segment held the largest market share of around 38% owing to its high usage, while the epoxy segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% owing to the strong bond it can create as compared to other resins.

By Industry

Aircraft and Aerospace

Construction Industry

Consumer Goods

Corrosion Resistant Equipment

Electrical devices

Marine Industry

Automobile Industry

The construction industry segment is estimated to hold the dominant market share of over 30% due to its high usage in a varied range of building applications, such as walls, roofs, ladders, windows, and panels. The aircraft & aerospace segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 9.7% and the marine industry is anticipated to hold a market value of around USD 1,210.4 million by 2025.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global fiberglass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

