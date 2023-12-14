The Top 22 Best Places to Work in Saudi for 2023 revealed

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 December 2023 - Roshn, Pfizer, International Maritime Industries, Saudi Esports Federation, Sawani Company, IMC Network Contact Center, Globalpharma, Kinan, Al Ramz , Bidaya Home Finance, Utec, Saudi Air Navigation Services, Hawyia, National Housing Company, Saudi Xerox, Safwacc, National Biscuits Confectionery, Red Sea Markets, Mesccables, Saudi Downtown, Remat, Tanmiah are recognized as the top 22 best places to work in Saudi Arabia for 2023, according to the annual prestigious “Best Places to Work” certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to assess the quality of their people practices, learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.



Roshn was awarded the top position followed by Pfizer Saudi, an affiliate of the leading biopharmaceutical company. International Maritime Industries came in the third position followed by Saudi Esports Federation, the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community and industry in Saudi Arabia. Sawani, a PIF company recently established enabling the growth of the Saudi camel farming industry, came in the fifth position. Those top employers have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, well-being, and development and have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.



In light of the current business environment and talent shortages, Best Places to Work recent research and analysis has identified several critical differentiating factors of leading Saudi organizations, it includes inspiring leadership, talent focus, community engagement and agility. This year, the top 22 companies demonstrated a strong employee care culture where an average of 84% of employees said they have a sense of pride in their work, that leadership team is inspiring, and that they feel good about the ways the company contributes to the local community.



According to 2023 research covering over 100 employers in Saudi, this new generation of Saudi talents wants to work in organizations that support their growth, as well as best practices in equity, diversity and inclusion, and individuality.



For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org



