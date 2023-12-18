Taiwan opposition parties' foreign policies follow Tsai's: Political scientist

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All major contenders in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election look set to follow the same path on foreign policy as President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during her eight years in power, according to political scientist Fang-yu Chen (陳方隅).

Chen spoke at a panel discussion organized by Taiwan News on Tuesday (Dec. 12), alongside the Kuomintang’s (KMT) Director of International Affairs Alexander C. Huang (黃介正), and Hong Kong author Chip Tsao (陶傑). “Everyone, including the KMT and Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) (Taiwan People’s Party) have some endorsement for Tsai Ing-wen’s foreign policies," Chen said.

There are many similarities between the DPP's plans and KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih's (侯友宜) foreign policy articles, and Ko has said directly that his foreign policy will follow Tsai’s, Chen said. When asked how the KMT’s foreign policy plan was different from Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party’s plan, Huang pointed to a September article published by Hou in Foreign Affairs magazine.

The article, which Huang described as a “collective effort” that he contributed to, outlined a cross-strait strategy with defense taking precedence, followed by deterrence and then dialogue. “The number one issue is that your civilian leadership and national security advisors have a common vision and a common strategy with your military commanders,” Huang said.

“This is the key to defining whether a country can fight,” he said. Huang said that the KMT’s accumulated experience and understanding allow the party to better consult with the military before giving it instructions.



Watch the whole panel discussion here.

Previous polling indicated that the DPP’s presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) is the frontrunner for the presidency, meaning it is likely Taiwan will have another four years of DPP administration, with which China refuses to engage. Chen said that it is unlikely this will change if the DPP is reelected, as the KMT remains powerful at the local level.

However, Chen said there has been some negotiations between both sides, and referenced the resumption of some cross-strait charter flights in March. “So, I think China understands that there must be some kind of negotiation and interactions," he said.

Turning to the campaign itself, panelist Tsao said he was “completely mystified and baffled by the behavior of Ko Wen-je.” Speaking about the failed negotiations between Ko’s TPP and the KMT to cooperate in the presidential race, Tsao said Ko “behaved like a child.” Tsao said he believes Ko’s behavior will show voters that a vote for the TPP is a wasted vote, and that his recent comments claiming to be strongly pro-DPP will only drive voters to that party.