EU summit: Leaders set for showdown with Hungary on Ukraine

Leaders are meeting for the last European Union summit of the year

The hot topic is expected to be financial aid for Kyiv, plus the issue of accession talks with Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has close ties to Moscow, has threatened to veto both decisions

Also on the agenda: EU enlargement; the bloc's budget; migration and the Middle East

Scholz says EU support is sign for both Moscow and Kyiv

Agreement to support Ukraine financially at an EU summit in Brussels would be a "very important sign" for both Kyiv and Moscow, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

"It is important that a clear sign of support is sent here. A sign that is directed at the courageous citizens of Ukraine who are defending their country," Scholz said after arriving at the EU summit in Brussels.

"But a signal that is also directed at the Russian president, who must know that he cannot count on the European Union and its member states to slacken support for Ukraine," he added.

"I believe that is a very important sign from this summit that we can do this," he stated.

Scholz said there could be no major new spending in the European Union budget, but that the bloc should still keep giving its support to Ukraine.

"It will not be a question of deciding on very large additional expenditures," Scholz said.

"One thing is important, however: that we succeed in making the financial facility for Ukraine possible and thus create the basis for Ukraine to continue its resistance against Russian aggression," he added.

Irish PM says Ukraine funding is key issue

While Ukraine's accession talks are likely to be the stickiest issue at the EU summit, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says long-term financial support for Ukraine is key.

"The most important thing that we need to decide here today and this weekend is that long-term financial support for Ukraine will be coming from the European Union", Varadkar said as he arrived at the summit, describing it as one of the most important ones he had ever attended.

"If Ukraine doesn't have support from the EU and the US then [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will win," the Irish premier, or Taoiseach, said.

Dutch PM confident of unanimous decision

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says he is hopeful the EU can reach a consensus on EU enlargement and long-term financial aid to Ukraine.

His optimism came despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban saysing he will block agreement on the two summit issues most important to Kyiv.

"So far we have always been able to come to a unanimous decision, including Victor Orban, and I'm absolutely hopeful and will work very hard with my colleagues", Rutte told reporters upon his arrival at an European Union summit in Brussels.

Orban, Scholz, Macron hold pre-summit meeting

In a sign of intense diplomatic efforts, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron were said to be meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban before the summit in Brussels.

They were joined by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council chief Charles Michel.

While the issue of funding for Ukraine is one matter, the most thorny issue for the leaders is that of opening accession talks for Ukraine to join the EU.

Orban has sought to justify his stance on Ukraine, citing corruption and other concerns.

However, there are suspicions he is using the issue as a bargaining chip to have the EU unfreeze funds from the bloc, that were blocked over concerns about the rule of law in Hungary.

"We're not in a Hungarian bazaar where we can exchange one thing for another," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Wednesday. "Ukraine is a country that wants to respect democratic values ... Maybe a lesson for Orban himself."

Hungary's Orban says won't back opening of Ukraine accession talks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said his country will not back the opening of accession talks for Ukraine ahead of the EU summit in Brussels.

Orban spoke upon his arrival at the summit, with other EU nations keen to approve the progress of Ukraine to membership discussions.

He said Ukraine still needed to meet all the conditions the EU has set to launch accession negotiations, having only met three out of seven so far.

"We have to come back to this issue again, revert when it's fulfilled by the Ukrainians," said Orban. "We are not in a position to start to negotiate."

Other EU leaders are also keen to provide Ukraine with €50 billion (about $54.5 billion) in budget support through 2027.

Orban said Budapest would back the granting of long-term financial aid to Ukraine, provided it was outside of the European Union budget.

He said there was no immediate time pressure for the EU to decide on more financial aid to Ukraine because short-term support had already been secured.

What would it actually mean for Ukraine to start EU accession talks?

Kyiv is hopeful it will be able to start EU accession talks this year. But Ukraine faces an uphill climb to join the EU, one which includes more domestic reforms.

An applicant country must first get the unanimous agreement of the member states, which then request the European Commission to carry out a suitability assessment. On that basis, the member states can then ask the commission to formally open negotiations to join the EU. For Ukraine, this would be the next step.

DW's Ella Joyner, in Brussels, takes a further look at what beginning EU accession talks would mean for the country.

EU summit followed with 'trepidation' in Kyiv

DW's correspondent in Kyiv, Nick Connolly, has said the debate over funding for Ukraine was being followed closely and that the stakes were seen as high.

"If you look at the sums, Ukraine is facing a budget deficit of about €40 billion next year, so this is massive, this basically would cover that," he said.

"Right now, all the money that Ukraine is raising from its citizens through taxes, that is going to the front line, that is, going to the army.

"Basically, everything else, wages, pensions, basic infrastructure repairs, that is all coming from outside."

Connolly pointed out that, at the beginning of the war, small amounts were being pledged on a regular basis. Now, he said, large blocks of funding were being announced less frequently.

"Now 20 months in, it is a lot more systematized and so there's a lot more jeopardy because there are fewer announcements, but they are bigger so every decision is followed with a lot of trepidation here in Kyiv."

EU leaders can expect 'bumper summit'

Leaders have yet to arrive for the EU summit in Brussels, but the stage is set for a lengthy debate with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at loggerheads with his counterparts.

DW's Rosie Birchard, who is at the summit, said there was a real possibility that the meeting could turn into a "bumper summit" lasting days.

One question is about €50 billion (about $54.5 billion) in funding for Ukraine, which Hungary is blocking.

"The other EU leaders say that getting this funding for Ukraine will not only send a strong signal to Kyiv that the EU is by its side, but send a signal to Moscow that the EU is there to support Ukraine for the long term — and send a signal to Washington where, of course, American lawmakers are in their own dispute over funding for Ukraine."

Birchard said other countries could come to their own "plan B" agreement on funds for Ukraine without Hungary. However, she added, Orban's threat to veto accession talks for Ukraine was a more difficult issue.

"There is no plan B for membership talks because that simply has to be done unanimously. We simply don't know where the is going to land yet. The diplomats I spoke to heading into these talks simply said they don't know what Orban's end game is here," she said.

Birchard also noted that the European Commission on Wednesday had unfrozen around €10 billion ($10.8 billion) in funds for Hungary that had been blocked, despite ongoing criticism of the rule of law in the country.

"That certainly prompted accusations at least that that was basically a bribe to get Viktor Orban on board; that it was basically a quid pro quo," said Birchard.

"EU officials deny that entirely, they say Hungary has done some judicial reforms, therefore this was just the next step procedurally."

EU states wrestle with Hungary's Orban over Ukraine

European Union leaders are meeting for a high-stakes summit over Ukraine, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and a €50 billion ($54 billion) package of financial aid for Kyiv.

The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine's war against the Russian invasion, after a counteroffensive failed to make significant gains and with US President Joe Biden's administration so far unable to secure a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv through Congress.

If EU leaders give the green light to membership talks and the four-year financial package, Kyiv will be able to claim a geopolitical victory. Failure to agree would likely be seen in Moscow as a sign of wavering Western support for Ukraine.

All of the EU's 27 national leaders, with the exception of Orban, have backed the opening of membership talks. But such a decision requires unanimity, and the Hungarian leader, who has close ties to Moscow, has insisted that Ukraine is not ready for such a step.

He has repeatedly threatened to veto both decisions — on aid and accession.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned of "devastating consequences" for the Ukrainian people should EU leaders not unanimously decide to start membership talks with Kyiv.

Current EU financial aid for Kyiv runs out at the end of the year.

Member states seek unity on long-term budget shortfall

EU leaders will be discussing how to plug gaps that have emerged in the bloc's joint long-term budget, with the European Commission proposing to raise an additional €66 billion ($72 billion) by 2027.

Since the adoption in 2020 of a long-term budget for 2021-2027, a shortfall has appeared with member states facing "unprecedented and unexpected challenges."

These include Russia's war in Ukraine as well as higher inflation and interest rates — some of the effects of which could be alleviated by the extra cash.

The funding boost would also be used to support member states in addressing urgent challenges related to both the internal and external aspects of migration.

Some of the funding is earmarked to top up a fund aimed at making the EU more competitive in the field of "critical technologies," such as digital tech and biotechnology.

The budget increase would also include €50 billion in loans and grants for Ukraine to cover the country's immediate needs and support its recovery, reconstruction and modernization.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Kremlin's biggest ally within the EU, has questioned the amount and its placement in the bloc's budget, to which all 27 EU governments must unanimously agree.

rc/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)